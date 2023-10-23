Ukraine Energy Support Fund provides vital equipment for Mykolaiv power plant

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has recently procured essential equipment for Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Heat and Power Plant, valued at over €1 million. This will help the uninterrupted supply of heating and electricity during the coming winter.

The newly-procured equipment, including excavators, mobile cranes, manipulator cranes, and other crucial machinery, plays a pivotal role in delivering essential services to Mykolaiv residents. With this equipment in place, the facility will be able to address unforeseen emergencies efficiently, ensuring that critical services remain uninterrupted.

The city of Mykolaiv has suffered significant destruction of its heating systems due to ongoing Russian bombardments. Additionally, the community faces difficulties due to equipment malfunctions during emergency power cuts, which are caused by Russian attacks on the critical infrastructure of the region.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, and co-chaired by the European Commission, with contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

Find out more

Press release