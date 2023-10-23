Submit Release
HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $19.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.58%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 17.02%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 20.70%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $20.3 million; or $0.63 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.62%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 17.51%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 21.29%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.16%
  • Net interest margin of 4.07% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) of 4.13%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $19.7 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023, and net income of $15.6 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “This was another strong quarter of profitability with a ROAA of 1.58%, a ROATCE of 20.70%, and our highest quarterly diluted earnings per share since our IPO in October of 2019. Our balance sheet strength continues to show with our core deposit franchise allowing us to maintain a low cost of funds of 0.96% and credit quality remaining solid with nonperforming assets at only 0.16% of total assets. Our net interest margin remained very solid at 4.13% on a tax-equivalent basis(1) as loan growth and asset mix improvement continue to partially offset funding cost increases. We have continued to maintain our consistently conservative underwriting standards while also increasing loans by 3% during the quarter. In addition, our loan portfolio remains very well diversified with limited exposure to higher risk segments, such as office commercial real estate. Despite a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) due to rising interest rates during the quarter, we were able to increase all capital measures and maintain a strong capital base providing us with flexibility for future capital deployment. We believe our consistent financial performance will enable us to continue enhancing the value of our franchise.”
Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on sale of closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $20.3 million, or $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to adjusted net income of $18.8 million, or $0.58 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023, and adjusted net income of $15.9 million, or $0.55 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $48.3 million, a slight decrease from $48.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in funding costs which were largely offset by higher yields on loans and a more favorable interest-earning asset mix.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, net interest income increased 29.1% from $37.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in average interest-earning assets following the Town and Country Financial Corporation (“Town and Country”) merger completed in the first quarter of 2023 and higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 4.07%, compared to 4.16% for the second quarter of 2023, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the third quarter of 2023 was 4.13% compared to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher funding costs with the cost of funds increasing to 0.96% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.71% for the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by higher yields on loans and a more favorable interest-earning asset mix.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, net interest margin increased from 3.65%. This increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets.
Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $9.5 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to $0.8 million of losses realized on the sale of debt securities during the third quarter of 2023 which were not present in the second quarter of 2023 results. Partially offsetting these losses was a $0.6 million gain on sale of foreclosed assets compared to a $0.1 million loss included in the second quarter of 2023 results.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased 15.3% from $8.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the Town and Country merger completed in the first quarter of 2023 which contributed to a $0.5 million increase in mortgage servicing income, a $0.3 million increase in wealth management fees, and a $0.2 million increase in card income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $30.7 million, a 9.7% decrease from $34.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the realization of planned cost reductions following the Town and Country core system conversion completed in April 2023. Additionally, the absence of $0.8 million of legal fees and $0.8 million of accruals related to pending legal matters previously disclosed during the second quarter of 2023 further contributed to the decrease in noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2023.

Relative to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased 27.8% from $24.0 million, primarily attributable to the addition of Town and Country’s operations.

Acquisition-related expenses recognized are summarized below. No acquisition-related expenses were recognized subsequent to the second quarter of 2023, and we do not expect material acquisition-related expenses related to Town and Country in subsequent quarters.

       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 		 
(dollars in thousands) September
30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September
30,
2022 		  2023   2022  
                               
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $   $   $   $ 5,924   $  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries       66         3,584      
Furniture and equipment       39         39      
Data processing       176         2,031      
Marketing and customer relations       10         24      
Loan collection and servicing       125         125      
Legal fees and other noninterest expense       211     462     1,964     462  
Total noninterest expense       627     462     7,767     462  
Total acquisition-related expenses $   $ 627   $ 462   $ 13,691   $ 462  
                               

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.34 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with $3.24 billion at June 30, 2023 and $2.58 billion at September 30, 2022. The $98.1 million increase from June 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to draws on existing construction projects and new fundings to primarily existing customers, in part driven by seasonally higher agricultural line of credit usage. Balance increases in the commercial real estate - non-owner occupied and multi-family categories were driven predominately by the completion of projects previously in the construction and land development category.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.20 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with $4.16 billion at June 30, 2023 and $3.64 billion at September 30, 2022. The $33.5 million increase from June 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to a $64.0 million increase in brokered deposits, partially offset by decreases in balances held in mainly smaller balance accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $6.7 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, compared with $7.5 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, and $3.2 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. Additionally, of the $6.7 million of nonperforming loans held as of September 30, 2023, $2.0 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government. The $0.9 million decrease in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to reductions as the result of foreclosures and charge-offs on several smaller credits.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $0.9 million increase in required reserves driven by growth of the loan portfolio, a $0.8 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in economic and qualitative factors, a $0.8 million decrease in reserves on debt securities available-for-sale, a $0.5 million decrease in specific reserve, and net recoveries of $0.1 million.

The Company had net recoveries of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023, and net charge-offs of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.16% of total loans and 582% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023, compared with 1.17% of total loans and 502% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $4.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 91,728 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $18.48 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors have authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until January 1, 2024. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $7.6 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 67 full-service branches. As of September 30, 2023, HBT had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.3 billion, and total deposits of $4.2 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB (including the Company’s adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out and the recent and potential additional rate increases by the Federal Reserve); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xix) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  As of or for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended September 30,
 		 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		   2023    2022  
Interest and dividend income $ 59,041     $ 56,768     $ 39,014     $ 167,588     $ 108,106    
Interest expense   10,762       7,896       1,624       23,600       4,415    
Net interest income   48,279       48,872       37,390       143,988       103,691    
Provision for credit losses   480       (230 )     386       6,460       (53 )  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   47,799       49,102       37,004       137,528       103,744    
Noninterest income   9,490       9,914       8,234       26,841       26,828    
Noninterest expense   30,671       33,973       23,998       100,577       71,997    
Income before income tax expense   26,618       25,043       21,240       63,792       58,575    
Income tax expense   6,903       6,570       5,613       16,396       15,259    
Net income $ 19,715     $ 18,473     $ 15,627     $ 47,396     $ 43,316    
                                                  
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.62     $ 0.58     $ 0.54     $ 1.49     $ 1.49    
                                                  
Adjusted net income (1) $ 20,279     $ 18,772     $ 15,856     $ 58,910     $ 41,919    
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1)   0.63       0.58       0.55       1.86       1.45    
                                                  
Book value per share $ 14.36     $ 14.15     $ 12.49                       
Tangible book value per share (1)   11.80       11.58       11.43                       
                                                  
Shares of common stock outstanding   31,774,140       31,865,868       28,752,626                       
Weighted average shares of common stock
outstanding		   31,829,250       31,980,133       28,787,662       31,598,650       28,887,757    
                                         
SUMMARY RATIOS                                        
Net interest margin *   4.07 %     4.16 %     3.65 %     4.14 %     3.36 %  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)   4.13       4.22       3.72       4.20       3.41    
                                         
Efficiency ratio   51.85 %     56.57 %     52.07 %     57.73 %     54.60 %  
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)   51.25       55.89       51.31       57.04       53.86    
                                                  
Loan to deposit ratio   79.63 %     77.91 %     70.81 %                    
                                                  
Return on average assets *   1.58 %     1.49 %     1.47 %     1.29 %     1.35 %  
Return on average stockholders' equity *   17.02       16.30       16.27       14.22       14.91    
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)   20.70       19.91       17.70       17.17       16.20    
                                         
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)   1.62 %     1.51 %     1.49 %     1.61 %     1.31 %  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)   17.51       16.57       16.51       17.68       14.43    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *
(1) 		  21.29       20.23       17.96       21.34       15.67    
                                         
CAPITAL                                         
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   15.09 %     15.03 %     16.34 %                     
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   13.18       13.12       14.26                    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   11.88       11.78       13.08                    
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.34       10.07       10.44                    
Total stockholders' equity to total assets   9.14       9.06       8.52                    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   7.64       7.54       7.85                    
                                         
ASSET QUALITY                                        
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   (0.01) %     (0.01) %     0.01 %     (0.01) %     (0.06) %  
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance
for credit losses		   1.16       1.17       0.97                    
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for
credit losses		   0.20       0.23       0.12                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.16       0.21       0.14                    
                                         
*      Annualized measure.
(1)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely
       comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
                                         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September 30,
2022 		    2023       2022    
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                        
Loans, including fees:                                        
Taxable $ 49,640     $ 47,149     $ 29,855     $ 138,948     $ 84,504    
Federally tax exempt   1,072       1,040       842       3,064       2,183    
Securities:                  
Taxable   6,451       6,518       6,635       19,585       16,947    
Federally tax exempt   978       1,162       1,207       3,337       3,385    
Interest-bearing deposits in bank   714       781       458       2,234       1,037    
Other interest and dividend income   186       118       17       420       50    
     Total interest and dividend income   59,041       56,768       39,014       167,588       108,106    
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   7,211       4,323       587       13,908       1,662    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   35       34       9       107       26    
Borrowings   2,108       2,189       85       5,594       87    
Subordinated notes   470       469       470       1,409       1,409    
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital
trusts		   938       881       473       2,582       1,231    
     Total interest expense   10,762       7,896       1,624       23,600       4,415    
     Net interest income   48,279       48,872       37,390       143,988       103,691    
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   480       (230 )     386       6,460       (53 )  
     Net interest income after provision for credit
     losses		   47,799       49,102       37,004       137,528       103,744    
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Card income   2,763       2,905       2,569       8,326       7,687    
Wealth management fees   2,381       2,279       2,059       6,998       6,670    
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,040       1,919       1,927       5,830       5,371    
Mortgage servicing   1,169       1,254       697       3,522       2,016    
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment   23       141       351       (460 )     2,446    
Gains on sale of mortgage loans   476       373       354       1,125       1,267    
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities   (813 )                 (1,820 )        
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities   (46 )     7       (107 )     (61 )     (447 )  
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets   550       (97 )     (225 )     443       (192 )  
Gains (losses) on other assets   52       109       (31 )     161       119    
Income on bank owned life insurance   153       147       41       415       122    
Other noninterest income   742       877       599       2,362       1,769    
     Total noninterest income   9,490       9,914       8,234       26,841       26,828    
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries   15,644       16,660       12,752       51,715       38,489    
Employee benefits   2,616       2,707       1,771       7,658       6,199    
Occupancy of bank premises   2,573       2,785       1,979       7,460       5,780    
Furniture and equipment   667       809       668       2,135       1,843    
Data processing   2,581       2,883       1,631       9,787       5,274    
Marketing and customer relations   1,679       1,359       880       3,874       2,936    
Amortization of intangible assets   720       720       243       1,950       733    
FDIC insurance   512       630       302       1,705       888    
Loan collection and servicing   345       348       336       971       771    
Foreclosed assets   76       97       97       234       260    
Other noninterest expense   3,258       4,975       3,339       13,088       8,824    
     Total noninterest expense   30,671       33,973       23,998       100,577       71,997    
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE   26,618       25,043       21,240       63,792       58,575    
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   6,903       6,570       5,613       16,396       15,259    
NET INCOME $ 19,715     $ 18,473     $ 15,627     $ 47,396     $ 43,316    
                                         
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.62     $ 0.58     $ 0.54     $ 1.50     $ 1.50    
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.62     $ 0.58     $ 0.54     $ 1.49     $ 1.49    
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON
STOCK OUTSTANDING		   31,829,250       31,980,133       28,787,662       31,598,650       28,887,757    
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2023		   June 30, 2023   September 30,
2022
 		 
ASSETS                        
Cash and due from banks $ 24,757     $ 28,044     $ 22,169    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   87,156       81,764       56,046    
Cash and cash equivalents   111,913       109,808       78,215    
                         
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks   500                
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value   753,163       822,788       853,740    
Debt securities held-to-maturity   527,144       533,231       546,694    
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   3,106       3,152       2,996    
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value   2,300       2,275       1,977    
Restricted stock, at cost   11,165       11,345       4,050    
Loans held for sale   3,563       8,829       2,297    
                         
Loans, before allowance for credit losses   3,342,786       3,244,655       2,579,928    
Allowance for credit losses   (38,863 )     (37,814 )     (25,060 )  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   3,303,923       3,206,841       2,554,868    
                         
Bank owned life insurance   23,747       23,594       7,515    
Bank premises and equipment, net   64,713       65,029       50,854    
Bank premises held for sale   35       35       281    
Foreclosed assets   1,519       3,080       2,637    
Goodwill   59,820       59,876       29,322    
Intangible assets, net   21,402       22,122       1,210    
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value   20,156       20,133       10,440    
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries   1,614       1,614       1,165    
Accrued interest receivable   23,447       19,900       16,881    
Other assets   58,538       62,158       48,182    
   Total assets $ 4,991,768     $ 4,975,810     $ 4,213,324    
                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Liabilities                        
Deposits:                        
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,086,877     $ 1,125,823     $ 1,017,710    
Interest-bearing   3,111,191       3,038,700       2,625,733    
Total deposits   4,198,068       4,164,523       3,643,443    
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   28,900       38,729       48,130    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   177,650       177,572       60,000    
Subordinated notes   39,454       39,435       39,376    
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   52,774       52,760       37,763    
Other liabilities   38,671       51,939       25,539    
   Total liabilities   4,535,517       4,524,958       3,854,251    
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   327       327       293    
Surplus   295,483       294,875       222,436    
Retained earnings   256,050       241,777       223,495    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (78,432 )     (70,662 )     (77,462 )  
Treasury stock at cost   (17,177 )     (15,465 )     (9,689 )  
   Total stockholders’ equity   456,251       450,852       359,073    
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,991,768     $ 4,975,810     $ 4,213,324    
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING   31,774,140       31,865,868       28,752,626    
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2023		   June 30, 2023   September 30,
2022
 		 
                 
LOANS                
Commercial and industrial $ 386,933   $ 385,768   $ 240,671  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   297,242     303,522     226,524  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   901,929     882,598     718,089  
Construction and land development   371,158     335,262     364,290  
Multi-family   388,742     375,536     260,630  
One-to-four family residential   488,655     482,442     328,667  
Agricultural and farmland   275,239     259,858     245,234  
Municipal, consumer, and other   232,888     219,669     195,823  
Total loans $ 3,342,786   $ 3,244,655   $ 2,579,928  
 


(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2023		   June 30, 2023   September 30,
2022
 		 
                   
DEPOSITS                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,086,877   $ 1,125,823   $ 1,017,710  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   1,134,721     1,181,187     1,131,284  
Money market (1)   673,780     730,652     584,202  
Savings   623,083     657,506     641,139  
Time (1)   679,607     469,355     269,108  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,111,191     3,038,700     2,625,733  
Total deposits $ 4,198,068   $ 4,164,523   $ 3,643,443  
                   
(1)   Time deposits include $115.0 million of brokered deposits as of September 30, 2023 and money market deposits include $51.0 million
        of brokered deposits as of June 30, 2023. There were no brokered deposits as of September 30, 2022.
 


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
 		 
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost
*		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost
*		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Cost
*
 		 
                                                             
ASSETS                                                            
Loans $ 3,296,703     $ 50,712   6.10 %   $ 3,238,774     $ 48,189   5.97 %   $ 2,481,920     $ 30,697   4.91 %  
Securities   1,324,686       7,429   2.22       1,384,180       7,680   2.23       1,470,092       7,842   2.12    
Deposits with banks   77,595       714   3.65       84,366       781   3.71       105,030       458   1.73    
Other   9,347       186   7.90       8,577       118   5.52       2,936       17   2.25    
Total interest-earning assets   4,708,331     $ 59,041   4.97 %     4,715,897     $ 56,768   4.83 %     4,059,978     $ 39,014   3.81 %  
Allowance for credit losses   (38,317 )                 (39,484 )                 (24,717 )              
Noninterest-earning assets   294,818                   299,622                   173,461                
Total assets $ 4,964,832                 $ 4,976,035                 $ 4,208,722                
                                                             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                            
Liabilities                                                            
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,160,654     $ 761   0.26 %   $ 1,224,285     $ 683   0.22 %   $ 1,137,072     $ 144   0.05 %  
Money market   683,859       2,041   1.18       675,530       1,516   0.90       577,388       203   0.14    
Savings   639,384       249   0.15       687,014       189   0.11       649,752       53   0.03    
Time   585,372       4,160   2.82       447,146       1,935   1.74       271,870       187   0.27    
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,069,269       7,211   0.93       3,033,975       4,323   0.57       2,636,082       587   0.09    
Securities sold under agreements
to repurchase		   33,807       35   0.41       34,170       34   0.40       50,427       9   0.07    
Borrowings   157,908       2,108   5.30       173,040       2,189   5.07       11,967       85   2.80    
Subordinated notes   39,444       470   4.72       39,424       469   4.78       39,365       470   4.73    
Junior subordinated debentures
issued to capital trusts		   52,767       938   7.05       52,752       881   6.70       37,755       473   4.97    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,353,195     $ 10,762   1.27 %     3,333,361     $ 7,896   0.95 %     2,775,596     $ 1,624   0.23 %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,105,472                   1,145,089                   1,031,407                
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   46,564                   43,080                   20,736                
Total liabilities   4,505,231                   4,521,530                   3,827,739                
Stockholders' Equity   459,601                   454,505                   380,983                
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,964,832                 $ 4,976,035                 $ 4,208,722                
                                                             
Net interest income/Net interest
margin (1) 		        $ 48,279   4.07 %           $ 48,872   4.16 %           $ 37,390   3.65 %  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           675   0.06               715   0.06               674   0.07    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent
basis) (2) (3) 		        $ 48,954   4.13 %           $ 49,587   4.22 %           $ 38,064   3.72 %  
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.70 %               3.88 %                 3.58 %  
Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,355,136               $ 1,382,536             $ 1,284,382                
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities		   1.40                 1.41               1.46                
Cost of total deposits               0.69 %               0.41 %                 0.06 %  
Cost of funds               0.96                 0.71                   0.17    
                                                           
*      Annualized measure.
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely
        comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average
        interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
                                                             


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  Nine Months Ended
 		 
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
 		 
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest
 		    Yield/Cost *   Average
Balance		   Interest
 		    Yield/Cost *
 		 
                                             
ASSETS                                            
Loans $ 3,183,641     $ 142,012     5.96 %   $ 2,485,501     $ 86,687     4.66 %  
Securities   1,373,175       22,922     2.23       1,405,245       20,332     1.93    
Deposits with banks   84,720       2,234     3.53       237,646       1,037     0.58    
Other   8,457       420     6.64       2,829       50     2.36    
Total interest-earning assets   4,649,993     $ 167,588     4.82 %     4,131,221     $ 108,106     3.50 %  
Allowance for credit losses   (37,053 )                   (24,467 )                
Noninterest-earning assets   289,843                     172,243                  
Total assets $ 4,902,783                   $ 4,278,997                  
                                             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                            
Liabilities                                            
Interest-bearing deposits:                                            
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,204,937     $ 1,902     0.21 %   $ 1,146,635     $ 430     0.05 %  
Money market   664,846       4,492     0.90       585,815       434     0.10    
Savings   678,495       616     0.12       653,659       155     0.03    
Time   463,937       6,898     1.99       289,000       643     0.30    
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,012,215       13,908     0.62       2,675,109       1,662     0.08    
Securities sold under agreements
to repurchase		   35,844       107     0.40       51,503       26     0.07    
Borrowings   148,443       5,594     5.04       4,344       87     2.67    
Subordinated notes   39,424       1,409     4.78       39,345       1,409     4.79    
Junior subordinated debentures
issued to capital trusts		   51,054       2,582     6.76       37,738       1,231     4.36    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,286,980     $ 23,600     0.96 %     2,808,039     $ 4,415     0.21 %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,123,917                     1,060,566                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   46,310                     21,883                  
Total liabilities   4,457,207                     3,890,488                  
Stockholders' Equity   445,576                     388,509                  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,902,783                     4,278,997                  
                                             
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)         $ 143,988     4.14 %           $ 103,691     3.36 %  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           2,092     0.06               1,801     0.05    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) 		        $ 146,080     4.20 %           $ 105,492     3.41 %  
Net interest rate spread (4)                 3.86 %                   3.29 %  
Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,363,013                 $ 1,323,182                  
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities		   1.41                   1.47                  
Cost of total deposits                 0.45 %                   0.06 %  
Cost of funds                 0.72                     0.15    
                                             
*      Annualized measure.
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely
        comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average
        interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
                                             


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2023		   June 30, 2023   September 30,
2022
 		 
                         
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                        
Nonaccrual $ 6,678     $ 7,534     $ 3,206    
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)         1          
Total nonperforming loans   6,678       7,535       3,206    
Foreclosed assets   1,519       3,080       2,637    
Total nonperforming assets $ 8,197     $ 10,615     $ 5,843    
                         
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S.
Government		 $ 1,968     $ 2,332     $    
           
Allowance for credit losses $ 38,863     $ 37,814     $ 25,060    
Loans, before allowance for credit losses   3,342,786       3,244,655       2,579,928    
                         
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS                        
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses   1.16 %     1.17 %     0.97 %  
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   581.96       501.91       781.66    
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   581.96       501.84       781.66    
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses   0.20       0.23       0.12    
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses   0.20       0.23       0.12    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.16       0.21       0.14    
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and
foreclosed assets		   0.25       0.33       0.23    
                         
(1)    Prior to 2023, excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days and accruing. Such loans
         totaled $22 thousand as of September 30, 2022.
                         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 		 
(dollars in thousands) September
30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September
30,
2022 		  2023   2022
 		 
                                         
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                                        
Beginning balance $ 37,814     $ 38,776     $ 24,734     $ 25,333     $ 23,936    
Adoption of ASC 326                     6,983          
PCD allowance established in acquisition                     1,247          
Provision for credit losses   983       (1,080 )     386       5,004       (53 )  
Charge-offs   (412 )     (179 )     (222 )     (733 )     (515 )  
Recoveries   478       297       162       1,029       1,692    
Ending balance $ 38,863     $ 37,814     $ 25,060     $ 38,863     $ 25,060    
                                         
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (66 )   $ (118 )   $ 60     $ (296 )   $ (1,177 )  
Average loans   3,296,703       3,238,774       2,481,920       3,183,641       2,485,501    
                                         
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *   (0.01) %     (0.01) %     0.01 %     (0.01) %     (0.06) %  
                                         
*      Annualized measure.
 


  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 		 
(dollars in thousands) September
30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  September
30,
2022 		    2023       2022    
                                         
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                                        
Loans (1) $ 983     $ (1,080 )   $ 386     $ 5,004     $ (53 )  
Unfunded lending-related commitments (1)   297       650             1,456          
Debt securities   (800 )     200                      
Total provision for credit losses $ 480     $ (230 )   $ 386     $ 6,460     $ (53 )  
                                         
(1)    Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded
        commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
 		 
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets
 		 
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended September 30,
 		 
(dollars in thousands)   September
30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023  		  September 30,
2022  		  2023     2022  
Net income $ 19,715     $ 18,473     $ 15,627     $ 47,396     $ 43,316    
Adjustments:                                        
Acquisition expenses (1)         (627 )     (462 )     (13,691 )     (462 )  
Gains (losses) on sales of closed branch
premises		         75       (38 )     75       141    
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities   (813 )                 (1,820 )        
Mortgage servicing rights fair value
adjustment		   23       141       351       (460 )     2,446    
Total adjustments   (790 )     (411 )     (149 )     (15,896 )     2,125    
Tax effect of adjustments   226       112       (80 )     4,382       (728 )  
Total adjustments after tax effect   (564 )     (299 )     (229 )     (11,514 )     1,397    
Adjusted net income $ 20,279     $ 18,772     $ 15,856     $ 58,910     $ 41,919    
                                         
Average assets $ 4,964,832     $ 4,976,035     $ 4,208,722     $ 4,902,783     $ 4,278,997    
                                         
Return on average assets *   1.58 %     1.49 %     1.47 %     1.29 %     1.35 %  
Adjusted return on average assets *   1.62       1.51       1.49       1.61       1.31    
                                         
*      Annualized measure.
(1)   Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded
       commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
                                         


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
 		 
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
 		 
 
  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 		 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September
30,
2023
 		  June 30,
2023
 		  September
30,
2022		     2023
 		  2022
 		 
                                         
Numerator:                                        
Net income $ 19,715     $ 18,473     $ 15,627     $ 47,396     $ 43,316    
Earnings allocated to participating securities
(1) 		  (10 )     (11 )     (17 )     (26 )     (51 )  
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and
diluted		 $ 19,705     $ 18,462     $ 15,610     $ 47,370     $ 43,265    
                           
Adjusted net income $ 20,279     $ 18,772     $ 15,856     $ 58,910     $ 41,919    
Earnings allocated to participating securities
(1) 		  (10 )     (10 )     (17 )     (33 )     (49 )  
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share -
basic and diluted		 $ 20,269     $ 18,762     $ 15,839     $ 58,877     $ 41,870    
                                         
Denominator:                                        
Weighted average common shares
outstanding		   31,829,250       31,980,133       28,787,662       31,598,650       28,887,757    
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock
units		   137,187       99,850       72,643       102,574       56,761    
Weighted average common shares
outstanding, including all dilutive potential
shares		   31,966,437       32,079,983       28,860,305       31,701,224       28,944,518    
                                         
Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.62     $ 0.58     $ 0.54     $ 1.50     $ 1.50    
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.62     $ 0.58     $ 0.54     $ 1.49     $ 1.49    
                                         
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.64     $ 0.59     $ 0.55     $ 1.86     $ 1.45    
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.63     $ 0.58     $ 0.55     $ 1.86     $ 1.45    
                                         
(1)   The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted
        stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic
        earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings
        per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating
        security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.
                                         


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
 		 
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)
 		 
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 		 
(dollars in thousands) September
30,
2023
   June 30,
2023
   September
30,
2022		   2023   2022  
                                         
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)                                        
Net interest income $ 48,279     $ 48,872     $ 37,390     $ 143,988     $ 103,691    
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)   675       715       674       2,092       1,801    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $ 48,954     $ 49,587     $ 38,064     $ 146,080     $ 105,492    
                                         
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)                                        
Net interest margin *   4.07 %     4.16 %     3.65 %     4.14 %     3.36 %  
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)   0.06       0.06       0.07       0.06       0.05    
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)   4.13 %     4.22 %     3.72 %     4.20 %     3.41 %  
                                         
Average interest-earning assets $ 4,708,331     $ 4,715,897     $ 4,059,978     $ 4,649,993     $ 4,131,221    
                                         
*       Annualized measure.
(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
                                         


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
 		 
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)
 		 
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 		 
(dollars in thousands) September
30,
2023
   June 30,
2023
   September
30,
2022
   2023   2022  
                                         
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)                                        
Total noninterest expense $ 30,671     $ 33,973     $ 23,998     $ 100,577     $ 71,997    
Less: amortization of intangible assets   720       720       243       1,950       733    
Adjusted noninterest expense $ 29,951     $ 33,253     $ 23,755     $ 98,627     $ 71,264    
                                         
Net interest income $ 48,279     $ 48,872     $ 37,390     $ 143,988     $ 103,691    
Total noninterest income   9,490       9,914       8,234       26,841       26,828    
Operating revenue   57,769       58,786       45,624       170,829       130,519    
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)   675       715       674       2,092       1,801    
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)
(1) 		$ 58,444     $ 59,501     $ 46,298     $ 172,921     $ 132,320    
                                         
Efficiency ratio   51.85 %     56.57 %     52.07 %     57.73 %     54.60 %  
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)   51.25       55.89       51.31       57.04      