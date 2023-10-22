Submit Release
News Search

There were 363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,801 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Introduce New Legislation to Reduce Crime

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 23 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, and Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith will announce new legislation aimed at reducing crime in the District. The Addressing Crime Trends Now Act (ACT Now) will address recent crime trends and give law enforcement more tools to hold criminals accountable and keep neighborhoods safe.

WHEN:

Monday, October 23 at 11 am

WHO: 
Mayor Muriel Bowser  
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice
Pamela A. Smith, Acting Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department

WHERE: 
MPD Fourth District Station
6001 Georgia Avenue NW
*Closest Bus Line: 70 Bus Georgia Avenue NW & Missouri Avenue NW Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Georgia Avenue & Piney Branch Road NW*

Press interested in attending the event must RSVP to [email protected].

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Introduce New Legislation to Reduce Crime

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more