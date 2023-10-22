Mayor Bowser to Introduce New Legislation to Reduce Crime

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 23 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, and Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith will announce new legislation aimed at reducing crime in the District. The Addressing Crime Trends Now Act (ACT Now) will address recent crime trends and give law enforcement more tools to hold criminals accountable and keep neighborhoods safe.

