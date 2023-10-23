The U.S.-ROK-Japan Trilateral Global Leadership Youth Summit: Call for applications.

As announced by President Biden, President Yoon, and Prime Minister Kishida at the Camp David Leaders’ Summit in August 2023, the United States Department of State, in partnership with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Education, will host the first annual “U.S.-ROK-Japan Trilateral Global Leadership Youth Summit” in Busan from July 11-13, 2024.

The Summit will bring together a cohort of young leaders from the Republic of Korea, Japan, the United States, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Island nations to develop global leadership skills, learn about broader regional issues and examples of successful regional cooperation, and share perspectives on global issues that affect the trilateral partnership.

We encourage young Korean leaders aged 18-30 working in your communities to solve issues like climate change, human rights, security, and civic engagement to apply to the program and represent your country as a delegate at the first annual U.S.-ROK-Japan Global Leadership Youth Summit! Selected participants will be fully funded to participate in 4 virtual engagements as well as a 3-day summit in Busan from July 11-13, 2024.

Apply Today!

Deadline is December 2, 2023, 13:59pm Korea Standard Time.

