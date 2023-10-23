Tenneco’s Monroe® Intelligent Suspension CVSAe Technology Featured on Latest Premium SUV from Li Auto

NORTHVILLE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe® Intelligent Suspension CVSAe semi-active suspension technology from Tenneco is featured on two versions of the new Li L7 five-seat premium electric SUV from Li Auto. Designed for small families, the L7 is the third model from the Beijing-based automaker to be equipped with CVSAe technology, which continuously adapts vehicle damping characteristics to changing road conditions based on data provided by multiple onboard ride control sensors.



Consumers choosing the L7’s Pro and Max trim levels benefit from Li Auto’s Li Magic Carpet air suspension featuring CVSAe-controlled air springs. The system’s electronic control unit processes sensor inputs and independently adjusts the electronic valve within each of the four dampers, resulting in optimal handling and comfort. Drivers can select their preferred suspension setting – Comfort, Standard or Sport – for any driving environment. The system’s dampers also offer five adjustable ride heights.

In addition to the Li L7, Li Auto offers Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSAe technology on the Li L9 full-size luxury SUV and Li L8 large SUV. The technology is offered on more than 16 OE brands worldwide. Tenneco can provide CVSAe damper modules along with software and control algorithms, which can be efficiently adapted to each new model. The system requires minimal electric power and is compatible with coil and air spring suspensions and can also be deployed in shock absorbers and McPherson struts.

“Monroe Intelligent Suspension is one of China’s fastest growing and most popular brands of advanced suspension solutions, and the exceptional tunability of CVSAe technology has made it a leading choice for our OEM customers’ latest EV models,” said Romain Nollet, Group Vice President and General Manager Monroe Ride Solutions.

CVSAe systems for the Li L7 are supplied by the Tenneco Performance Solutions manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China.

To learn more Tenneco’s Monroe Intelligent Suspension portfolio, visit monroeintelligentsuspension.cn.

