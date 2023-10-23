Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug / Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 10/22/2023 at 2259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 25 & US Route 5,  Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of Narcotic, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS


ACCUSED: Christopher Kirk                                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth VT




SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date & time, VSP conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation revealed that the operator Christopher Kirk (48) was operating an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license. Kirk was displaying signs of drug impairment. Kirk was found to be in possession of narcotics. Kirk also had court conditions to not use illegal drugs. Kirk was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license, suspicion of DUI drug, possession of narcotics, and violation of conditions of release. Kirk was issued citation and released to the custody of North East Correctional Facility.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/10/2024          

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Included





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111


