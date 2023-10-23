St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug / Multiple Offenses
CASE#: 23A4007862
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/22/2023 at 2259 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 25 & US Route 5, Bradford
VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of Narcotic, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS
ACCUSED: Christopher Kirk
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date & time, VSP conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation revealed that the operator Christopher Kirk (48) was operating an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license. Kirk was displaying signs of drug impairment. Kirk was found to be in possession of narcotics. Kirk also had court conditions to not use illegal drugs. Kirk was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license, suspicion of DUI drug, possession of narcotics, and violation of conditions of release. Kirk was issued citation and released to the custody of North East Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2024
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: Included
