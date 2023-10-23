St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug / Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 23A4007862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 10/22/2023 at 2259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 25 & US Route 5, Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of Narcotic, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS





ACCUSED: Christopher Kirk

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth VT













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date & time, VSP conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation revealed that the operator Christopher Kirk (48) was operating an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license. Kirk was displaying signs of drug impairment. Kirk was found to be in possession of narcotics. Kirk also had court conditions to not use illegal drugs. Kirk was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license, suspicion of DUI drug, possession of narcotics, and violation of conditions of release. Kirk was issued citation and released to the custody of North East Correctional Facility.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2024

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Included

















