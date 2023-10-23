Encounter between Macao and Xiamen – “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” will commence this Thursday

MACAU, October 23 - 【MGTO】Preview video of Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen

The mega roadshow “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” will commence in Xiamen this Thursday (26 October) to showcase Macao’s diverse “tourism +” offerings and glamour as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. The event is rolled out to expand the Mainland market and attract Mainland residents to Macao for travel, spending and an experience of wonderful festivals and events.

Manifest Macao’s glamour in “tourism +”

As the third event of its kind, “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” will unfold a mega roadshow along Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street in Siming District of Xiamen for five consecutive days from 26 – 30 October. The roadshow will spotlight Macao’s colorful dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more. The themed zones/booths will feature an overview about Macao and its gastronomy, festivals and events, the World Heritage “Historic Centre of Macao”, Macao Grand Prix Museum, sports events and so on. There will also be cultural and creative products, “Made in Macao” products, “Macao brands” and products of Portuguese-speaking countries while Macao’s Distinctive Shops will be promoted. The six integrated resort enterprises and airline company will introduce their services and products, whereas online travel agencies in the Mainland will sell their tourism products on site.

Wonderful performances with Macao’s aroma

During the roadshow, mapping shows imbued with Macao’s aroma will take place upon the façade of Seashine Department Store on Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street every 30 minutes between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. every evening from 26 to 30 October. Every show spans about 3.5 minutes. During the roadshow, fascinating performances will take place at the main stage on schedule. There will be street dance led by Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK, dragon and lion dance as well as Portuguese Folk Dance. Tuna Macaense will perform band music imbued with Chinese and Portuguese cultural influences. In addition, the six integrated resorts will each arrange performances in different music and dance styles. The wonderful performances will enliven the roadshow and paint a splash of the city’s passion and hospitality for residents and visitors there.

Destination presentation in advance

Riding on the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen, MGTO will lead a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Xiamen and organize a destination presentation and networking seminar in advance on 25 October to present the strengths and latest trends of Macao’s tourism industry, as well as the upcoming events such as the 70th Macau Grand Prix and Light up Macao 2023. The seminar will feature a business matching and networking session, whereby industry delegates from both sides can connect and discuss business opportunities to boost mutual visitations.

Celebrated chefs at gastronomic promotion

MGTO, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort and the hotel of Andaz Xiamen will jointly unveil the gastronomic promotion “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen — Explore Taste of Macao in Xiamen” on 26 October. The event is supported by Dehua County of Quanzhou, Fujian and Macau Beer. During the roadshow, Andaz Xiamen will feature a limited-time Macanese menu and the flash shop of Grandma Rosa’s Portuguese Tarts.

Executive Chef of the Macanese restaurant Andaz Kitchen, André Lai, chef and master of Macanese cuisine, Chan Iok Kong, and Executive Chinese Chef of Feng Wei Ju — a Michelin 2-star restaurant serving Hunan and Sichuan cuisine, Chan Chek Keong, will present an array of famous Macanese, Hunan and Sichuan dishes in Xiamen, offering a window onto Macao’s food scene as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

MGTO is carrying on an extensive promotional campaign for the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen on various online and offline platforms to attract local residents to the roadshow for an experience of Macao’s glamorous “tourism +” for destination marketing. For more information about the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen, please visit MGTO’s official accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.