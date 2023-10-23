PHILIPPINES, October 23 - Press Release

October 23, 2023 Bong Go continues efforts to bring gov't healthcare services closer to Filipinos as he lauds Super Health Center groundbreaking in Biliran Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the Department of Health and the local government of Biliran, including Biliran town Mayor Myra Cabrales and Congressman Gerry Boy Espina, for their successful Super Health Center Groundbreaking on Tuesday, October 17. Go underscored the pivotal function that Super Health Centers can fulfill in alleviating the strain on hospitals, enabling the early detection of diseases, and delivering vital healthcare services like primary care and medical consultations to the local community. "Ano po itong Super Health Center? It's a medium type of a polyclinic. Pwede po diyan 'yung panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray, pagpapabakuna. Alam n'yo naisipan ko po 'yang Super Health Center noong 2021. Sa kakaikot ko po ng buong Pilipinas, 'yung mga may sakit anlayo ng byahe, yung mga buntis nanganganak na lang sa tricycle o sa jeepney dahil malalayo ang hospital. Ngayon po magkakaroon na kayo ng sarili ninyong health center. Pwede na po diyan 'yung panganganak, pagkonsulta, at iba pa," shared Go. "Malaking tulong po ito na ma-decongest 'yung mga hospitals. Makakatulong rin sa early disease detection para maagapan ang sakit. Hindi na kailangang ilakbay pa ang pasyente sa ospital," he added. Super Health Centers shall provide convenient access to basic healthcare delivery, offering a wide range of medical services to communities. These Super Health Centers provide services such as database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services (including laboratory, X-ray, and ultrasound), pharmacies, and ambulatory surgical units. Additional services include eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, as well as telemedicine for remote diagnosis and treatment. "Sa ating pakikipagtulungan sa DOH, LGUs at mga kapwa nating mambabatas, magkakaroon po ng 307 Super Health Center sa year 2022 at 322 na Super Health Center sa year 2023 sa buong Pilipinas. Marami pa po 'yan sa buong Pilipinas, nakakalat po 'yan sa mga strategic areas as identified by DOH," highlighted Go. Apart from Biliran town, the senator also supported the construction of another Super Health Center in Naval in the same province. Furthermore, the senator also encouraged individuals with health concerns to make use of the medical assistance programs accessible at the Malasakit Center situated in Biliran Provincial Hospital. The Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops designed to assist particularly poor and indigent patients in minimizing their medical costs to the lowest feasible level through collaboration with various agencies offering medical assistance programs. This initiative was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, a law principally authored and sponsored by Go in the Senate. Presently, there are 159 Malasakit Centers spread across the country, and they have collectively provided support to more than seven million Filipinos, as reported by the Department of Health (DOH). Moreover, echoing President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s priority of bringing specialized medical services closer to other parts of the country, Go highlighted that he has principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Regional Specialty Centers Act which was recently enacted into law. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people. "Ipagpatuloy natin na ilapit ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno sa ating mga kababayang mahihirap na walang ibang matakbuhan. The more we should support their health needs, the more na mag-invest po tayo sa ating healthcare system," Go said. "Huwag po natin silang pahirapan. Marami po sa mga kababayan natin sa iba't ibang sulok ng Pilipinas na wala silang sariling health facility. Kaya importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito," he stressed. As vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go aims to boost the development of the town. He extended his support for several projects, including road improvements in Barangay Villa Consuelo, the construction of flood control structures in Brgys. Calumpang, Caraycaray, and Larrazabal, and construction of multipurpose buildings in Brgys. Capinahan, Haguikhikan, Calumpang, and Larrazabal.