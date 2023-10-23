Glassix: A Force for Good in Customer Communications Unveils a Free WhatsApp Widget for Small Businesses and Startups
Empowering small businesses and startups, Glassix levels the playing field with a free WhatsApp widget for superior customer communication.
Effective communication is key to business success, says Ran Yosef, VP of Marketing at Glassix. We're thrilled to offer our free WhatsApp widget, a tool that embodies our value-first approach.”TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move that solidifies its position as a value-first company, Glassix is reshaping the world of customer communications by offering a free WhatsApp widget, a must-have tool for small businesses and startups. This strategic initiative is a testament to Glassix's commitment to balancing the powers between corporate giants and the small business ecosystem, ensuring that every business, regardless of its size, has access to top-notch communication tools.
A Step Towards a More Equitable Business Landscape
Glassix is on a mission to make the world of communications a better place, and this free WhatsApp widget is a significant stride toward achieving that goal. By providing this essential tool at no cost, Glassix empowers small businesses and startups to compete on a level playing field with larger corporations. This move is a clear reflection of Glassix's dedication to fostering a business environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive.
Why the Glassix WhatsApp Widget is a Game-Changer?
Instant Communication
The widget allows businesses to instantly connect with their customers through WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging platforms, ensuring that customer queries are addressed promptly.
Easy Integration
With just a few clicks, businesses can seamlessly integrate the widget into their website, with no coding skills required.
24/7 Availability
The widget enables businesses to offer round-the-clock support, significantly enhancing customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.
Cost-Effective
Unlike other communication tools that come with a hefty price tag, Glassix's WhatsApp widget is completely free, allowing businesses to allocate their resources to other crucial areas.
Making Headlines
This innovative move by Glassix is not just a game-changer; it's making headlines as a prime example of how companies can leverage technology to create a more equitable business landscape. By offering this free tool, Glassix is not only providing value to small businesses and startups but is also challenging the status quo, proving that it is possible to succeed in the business world while also making a positive impact on society.
About Glassix
Glassix is a leading Conversational AI and messaging Platform designed to enhance customer interactions and drive business success. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and value, Glassix is committed to delivering state-of-the-art communication tools that are accessible to businesses of all sizes.
How to implement the Free WhatsApp Widget by Glassix