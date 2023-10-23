One lane Closed VT RT 12 Northfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Northfield Police Department
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 12 in the area of White Rd in Northfield is reduced to one lane for an excivator that has damaged a telephone pole.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
V/R
Ryan Kunzmann
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173