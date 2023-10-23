Press Release

Nokia enhances wholesale access for Fiber-to-the-Home networks

Nokia’s Altiplano Open Access Solution offers a programmable interface to enhance wholesale operational models for broadband wholesalers and neutral hosts.

New Nokia Network Wholesale Portal brings self-services subscriber management capabilities to ISPs (Internet Service Provider) with limited staffing and skills .

This latest addition allows Nokia to provide a perfect-fit wholesale offer to suit any ISP scale and skills.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has enhanced its Altiplano Open Access Solution to include new wholesale functions for infrastructure providers seeking to better monetize their fiber networks. The new Network Wholesale Portal complements existing capabilities that support Fixed Access Network Sharing (FANS) and L2/L3 bitstream services. The new features allow to deliver enhanced network insights, simplify service management and streamline OSS/BSS integration efforts for ISPs.

For infrastructure providers having the flexibility to offer a range of broadband wholesale services that cater to its customers’ unique needs is paramount. Traditional wholesale bitstream offerings lack visibility and control, while the more comprehensive FANS approach requires expertise and resources to fully manage a dedicated slice of the network. For ISPs that do not want to be confined by the lack of network visibility but also don’t have the resources to define their own service offerings, there is no middle ground scenario.

With Nokia’s Network Wholesale Portal, broadband wholesalers and neutral hosts can gain the flexibility to develop service offerings that cater to any size ISP. The Altiplano Open Access solution adds a transparent controller interface that allows the ISP’s OSS and support organizations to quickly resolve issues that may come up, while the system and administrative controls remain in the hands of the wholesaler. It also lowers the operational costs related to sharing OLT, ONU and outside plant, simplifying interactions to handle service requests or extend the service catalog.

Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia: “The business case of wholesale and neutral host providers depends greatly on their ability to onboard a variety of ISPs with different needs and expertise levels. Our enhanced Open Access solution caters to all ISPs. It empowers each with the tools and capabilities they need to efficiently manage and scale their network, and to deliver exceptional broadband services to their customers.”

