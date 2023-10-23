Innovative Minds Converge at the New Tribe Gathering, Shaping Tomorrow’s Innovations
New Tribe Gathering - a private, invite-only, exclusive event organized by NewTribe Capital and co-hosted by Internet Computer Protocol at the heart of Dubai.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Tribe Gathering, an unparalleled nexus of visionary investors and project founders, unfolded its transformative chapters on October 16, 2023, in an exclusive, invite-only affair. Set against the backdrop of undisclosed opulence, the event brought together 100+ luminaries from across the UAE, fostering an environment where groundbreaking ideas met unwavering determination.
New Tribe Gathering, co-hosted by Internet Computer Protocol, seamlessly curated an intimate platform where the boldest innovators converged. In collaboration with Dexe Network, RAK DAO, and Neos Legal, this event represented a unique union of minds committed to pioneering innovations and catalyzing impactful change within our ever-evolving ecosystem.
“Our vision is to invest in the next generation of seamless technology while making Web3 a better place fostering innovation and mass adoption driven by creators and builders, and we believe we are headed in the right direction” — cited Juliet Su, Fund Partner and Ecosystem Lead at NewTribe Capital while throwing light on the vision behind the initiative.
At its core, the New Tribe Gathering was more than a mere event; it was a testament to the power of collaboration. Through a symphony of global dialogues with regulators and Web3 industry stalwarts, attendees delved deep into discussions that transcended geographical boundaries and institutional constraints. Their shared commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of technology was the North Star guiding their impassioned conversations.
By inviting a select group of thought leaders, New Tribe Gathering ensured a quality of discourse and exchange that was unparalleled. Attendees, handpicked for their pioneering spirit and unwavering dedication, found themselves amidst an atmosphere ripe for the cross-pollination of ideas.
As the curtains drew on the New Tribe Gathering, what remained were not just memories, but a blueprint for a future where innovation, collaboration, and determination reign supreme. This event stands as a beacon, illuminating the path for future collaborations, and ensuring that the impact of this convergence reverberates across industries and geographies.
About Internet Computer Protocol
The Internet Computer is the world’s first web-speed, public blockchain, and Cloud 3.0. It enables canister smart contracts to serve the web, making browsing Dapps on the Internet Computer as seamless as browsing Web2 dapps. Developers can build DeFi, open internet services, and enterprise systems capable of operating at hyper-scale. The Internet Computer leverages canister smart contracts to power an emerging decentralized ecosystem of interoperable dapps and services, where one day, most of humanity’s services will be reimagined and run on a public blockchain.
About NewTribe Capital
NewTribe Capital is a UAE-based venture firm specializing in early-stage Web3 investments that aims to support the next generation of permissionless, trustless, and decentralized technology.
NewTribe Capital’s support extends beyond the capital, offering portfolio companies access to an extensive network of industry connections and resources, fostering their growth and development.
