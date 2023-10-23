nfant® Unveils Wearable Tech to Measure Milk Flow During Breastfeeding, Launches Pediatric Partnership Program at AAP
Provider of smart feeding solutions extends Thrive Connected Feeding(TM) system and debuts resources to advance the standard of care for baby feeding
The new Pediatric Partnership Program enables us to collectively elevate the standard of care.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nfant®, the leading provider of FDA-cleared smart baby feeding solutions, unveiled nfant Thrive Breast, its groundbreaking new product for breastfeeding mothers, as part of the launch of its Pediatric Partnership Program at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2023 National Conference & Exhibition.
— Jessie Zak, M.D., Chair, nfant Clinical Advisory Board
nfant Thrive Breast, the first product to measure milk flow during breastfeeding, addresses a primary concern for breastfeeding moms. With this highly anticipated addition to the nfant Thrive Connected Feeding™ System launched earlier this year, nfant will offer a full suite of feeding solutions for breast and bottle feeders, in the hospital or at home, available to parents, caregivers and medical professionals.
nfant Thrive Breast includes a smart sensor and durable silicon pads placed on the mother’s breast to non-invasively track milk flow while preserving the natural connection between mother and baby. The device captures critical information on consumption and transmits it to the nfant Thrive Tracker App for real-time viewing by parents and sharing with pediatricians and lactation consultants. The nfant Tracker App now includes new topics within Feeding 101, a growing content library to help reduce anxieties around feeding, all reviewed by nfant’s Clinical Advisory Board.
“Today’s moms and dads are data driven and demand more support and better solutions for ensuring their newborns have the best opportunity for growth and development,” says nfant CEO Tommy Cunningham, Ph.D. “nfant’s Connected Feeding system helps parents take the guesswork out of feeding their newborn, instilling confidence through real-time, actionable data as they learn to recognize and respond to baby’s feeding preferences and capabilities.”
nfant’s new Pediatric Partnership Program offers medical professionals a host of useful resources to advance the standard of care for newborn feeding. Participation includes access to best practices, latest research, a peer community of support services including virtual lactation support, and discounted pricing for their patients.
“I’m very excited to be leading nfant’s Clinical Advisory Board, working with my colleagues to help guide the company in the development of products that address the most imminent concerns of our patients,” says Jessie Zak, M.D. “Pediatricians are continually seeking reliable solutions and resources that we can share with new parents and the new Pediatric Partnership Program enables us to collectively elevate the standard of care.”
nfant Thrive Bottle and accessories are currently available and nfant Thrive Breast will be available for shipment in the first quarter of 2024. All products can be purchased directly through the company’s website as well as through Amazon.
Members of the medical community attending AAP 2023 can schedule briefings of the new Pediatric Partnership Program and see demonstrations of nfant products in Booth #1247. For interviews with nfant CEO Tommy Cunningham or Dr. Zak, please contact Greg Pitkoff at (718) 404-9277 or greg@gripcommpr.com.
About nfant®
nfant® is a consumer-focused medical device and digital health company with a dedicated mission to elevate the standard of care for newborn growth and development when and where it matters most, during the first year of life. The company has more than seven years of experience providing objective, evidence-based solutions in support of medical professionals in the NICU, getting infants to feed on their own and go home healthier and sooner. The nfant® Thrive Connected Feeding System expands our solution suite to the home for the benefit of all babies. We believe that every baby’s growth and development can be improved when parents, caregivers and medical professionals are empowered with the right tools to make vital decisions to support and optimize their baby’s feeding. For more information, please visit www.nfant.com.
Greg Pitkoff
GRiP Communications LLC
+1 718-614-6677
greg@gripcommpr.com