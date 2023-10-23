CGG Announces its Q3 Financial Results on Monday 6th November 2023, after Market Close

PARIS, France October 23rd, 2023

Third Quarter 2023 financial results and conference call

CGG will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday November 6th, after market close.

The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 5:45 pm (CET)

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.30 pm (CET)

Participants should register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

