【Enhance international exchange】MGTO attends UNWTO General Assembly

MACAU, October 23 - The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) convened the 25th Session of its General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan from 16-20 October 2023. Macao, China attended the General Assembly as an Associate Member of UNWTO and was represented by Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Cheng Wai Tong. Besides attending the Plenary Session, MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong also joined the Associate Members meeting to enhance exchange and engage in discussions on Associate Members’ work and future plans in the Organization.

By attending the Session, MGTO exchanged ideas with representatives of member states of UNWTO from around the world and enhanced Macao’s engagement with international tourism organizations.

Engage in the highest-level international tourism meeting

The 25th Session of the UNWTO General Assembly featured the Plenary Session, Education Forum, Investment Forum and meetings of various committees among other sessions in the five-day program. UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili delivered an overview on the current trends of international tourism, the progress report on overall work plans in 2022 – 2023 and the draft of work plans in 2024 – 2025 at the Plenary Session on 18 October. In the work report, Secretary-General also mentioned UNWTO’s participation in the 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum · Macao 2023 this September.

Held biennially, the UNWTO General Assembly is the largest and highest-level meeting for the global tourism community, attended by senior tourism officials and leaders of the private sector from around the world. Zeroing in topics about tourism investment, education and innovation, this Session of the UNWTO General Assembly brought together delegations from 117 countries and regions, including 70 ministerial officials.

Joining UNWTO as an Associate Member in 1981, Macao has built a solid foundation for cooperation with the Organization, actively supporting and engaging in various events and projects organized by the Organization to strengthen international tourism cooperation. The city’s profile and level of participation has been enhanced with international tourism organizations.