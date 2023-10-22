Inspired by PM Sogavare.

Every one of us has a dream when we were children. Not all of us achieve our childhood dreams. Some may be lucky, others, not. However, one thing is for certain, it is good to have an ambition in life. When you have an aim in life, you become more focus and purposeful in life’s journey.

Meet Leanne Sasha Palusi, a girl who has an ambition in life. She is an embodiment of someone who is ambitious. But for Sasha, she has a secret motivation, something that will serve as a springboard to usher her forward to achieving her dream.

Sasha’s secret motivation.

“Every time an Aeroplane fly passed our School, unending imaginations would cross my mind. I think pilots are lucky because they get to ride on the clouds and their views are amazing. I’d imagine myself sitting in the cockpit and driving the plane minus traffic congestion. I think it’s cool.”

This is the story of Leanne Sasha Palusi, a 10 year old grade 4 student of Hips School in Honiara.

Young Leanne leaped forward in a bold move announcing her dream job to become a pilot after one of her big dreams to personally meet and take a photo with Prime Minister Sogavare became a reality during the official welcome of the country’s second Air Bus A320 mid this year.

The motivation of taking an official photo with the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP alongside her class mates during the formal welcome of the new Air Bus was the inspiration and drive towards her dream career.

Hips students group photo with PM Sogavare

Pictured alongside the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands gave young Leanne the needed drive to chase her dream. The young girl whose favorite school subject is Science believes, that by working hard to attain the career of her dream, her parents and relatives would be proud of her but more importantly, she becomes an asset to the nation.

“The presence of the Prime Minister was a joyous moment for me indeed standing beside him dressed in a pilot uniform. It is my dream and deep desire to stand beside and take a picture with Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare again in the future after my professional training, a qualified pilot, dressed in my real pilot uniform and serve my country.”

The first in the family, young Leanne (part Temotu and Malaita) was inspired to set the course for her young siblings. She believes, nothing in this world is impossible if you set your goals right and work hard to achieve it.

“I want to work hard and one day turn my imagination into reality. It would be an honour to one day serve my nation as a pilot. I don’t think it is impossible.”

Leanne’s father, Trevor Palusi, a professional surveyor describes his daughter as very friendly and committed to her studies with specific interest in science.

