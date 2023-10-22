Minister Avui arrives in South Korea for “Eighth Asia-Pacific Urban Forum”

Solomon Islands Minister for Lands, Housing and Survey, Hon. Ishmael Avui has arrived in Seoul, Republic of Korea on Sunday 22 October for the Eight Asia-Pacific Urban Forum which begins on Monday 23 October.

For the past three decades, the Asia-Pacific Urban Forum has played a pivotal role in convening the region’s premier multi-stakeholder forum on sustainable urban development.

The 8th Asia-Pacific Urban Forum (APUF-8) will commence from 23 to 25 October 2023 in Suwon City, Republic of Korea.

The Forum brings together the experiences of diverse stakeholders to reflect on the colliding crises faced by cities in Asia and the Pacific, synthesize innovative approaches and actions to support sustainable urban development in the context of the New Urban Agenda and the decade for action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sessions will draw unique insights from urban thought leaders, government officials and major stakeholder groups, based on real-world experiences of resilience-building and transformation through and beyond the recent covid-19 pandemic.

APUF-8 is co-organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and Suwon City, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea, and in cooperation with the UN-Habitat for Humanity International and CityNet as well as a range of supporting partner organizations.

Minister Avui is scheduled to present Solomon Islands country statement during the Summit and also engage in other high level meetings during the week.

“I am excited to represent our country at this international event which provides a platform for integration of ideas, sharing challenges and learning from the successes of our regional friends, especially in the area of urbanization,” Hon. Avui said on Sunday.

The Minister is supported by Permanent Secretary, Mr. Stanley Waleanisia and three senior officials from the Ministry.

OPMC Press