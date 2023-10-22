Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a meeting with President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and other world leaders on the conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas

CANADA, October 22 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a call hosted by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas, alongside the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

The leaders reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. They welcomed the release of two hostages and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages. They committed to close coordination to support their nationals in the region, in particular those wishing to leave Gaza.

The leaders welcomed the announcement of the first humanitarian convoys to reach Palestinians in need in Gaza and committed to continue coordinating with partners in the region to ensure sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance. They committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace.