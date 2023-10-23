Bình Dương to build 15 more industrial parks

VIETNAM, October 23 - HÀ NỘI — Bình Dương Province, known as the industrial capital, is planning 15 more industrial parks with a total area of ​​more than 10,000 hectares to meet the requirements of attracting investment projects.

At a meeting with the Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group, Nguyễn Văn Lợi, Secretary of Bình Dương Provincial Party Committee, said that the province has a strategic location near seaports and airports, while it is also the logistics centre of the southern key economic region and the industrial capital of the country.

He also hoped that Sunwah Group would seize investment opportunities in Bình Dương, especially in the group’s strengths, contributing to enhancing the cooperative relationship between Bình Dương Province and Guangzhou city, Guangdong Province. The province is committed to supporting enterprises in the process of investment, production and business here.

Jason Choi, General Director of Sunwah Group Southwest Area and Greater Bay Area of Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macau, said Guangzhou businesses recognise Bình Dương as one of the developed provinces in Việt Nam with a high pace of industrialisation and urbanisation. They desire to explore cooperation opportunities with enterprises in the province in areas such as manufacturing, logistics, and science and technology.

Bình Dương has 29 industrial parks with a total area of ​​12,600 hectares with an occupancy rate of 91 per cent. According to the industrial park land plan used for 2021–30 and 2022, the province will have 46 industrial parks with a total area of ​​24,338 hectares by 2050, Lợi added.

The province will continue to operate 31 industrial parks while establishing 15 new industrial parks with a total area of approximately 10,000 hectares (excluding urban subdivisions in industrial-urban service zones).

Five new industrial parks with a total area of 3,827 hectares are anticipated to be built between 2031 and 2050.

Sunwah Group is a multi-industry international corporation founded in 1957 with widespread development in China, Macao, Southeast Asian countries, Japan, South Korea, Canada, the US, Europe and Australia. — VNS