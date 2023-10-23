Submit Release
Brazilian Coffee Expert Sensory Journey - Free Class

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for a captivating journey into the heart of Brazilian green coffee! The Canadian Barista Institute and Orange Brown are thrilled to announce a must-attend event at Propaganda Coffee in Vancouver on November 25, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Brazilian coffee expert, Victor Nucci, will deliver an insightful talk, followed by a unique opportunity to savor ten high-quality coffees and microlots of Brazilian green coffee. This event is not just about words; it's a sensory expedition. Participants will engage in a coffee cupping session, immersing themselves in the distinctive aromas and flavors of these exceptional Brazilian coffees. As a delightful bonus, attendees will take home complimentary 100-gram high-quality coffee samples (while supplies last).

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the essence of Brazil in every sip.

To delve deeper into the world of Brazilian green coffee, check out our in-depth interview with both Wade and Victor.

For event details and free ticket registration, visit this link https://canadianbaristainstitute.com/products/brazilian-coffee-expert-sensory-journey

Join us on this mesmerizing journey into the world of Brazilian green coffee, waiting to be unlocked!

Media Contact:

Name: Jamie van Dam
Email: jamie@canadianbaristainstitute.com
Phone: 1-888-927-8848

About Orange Brown:
Orange Brown, a Brazilian-owned and operated company, pioneers innovative coffee sourcing. Their close-knit community of specialty coffee farmers in Brazil empowers them to deliver premium coffee to roasters worldwide.

About The Canadian Barista Institute:
The Institute is dedicated to demystifying coffee and making education accessible to communities of all sizes. Their unbiased trainers are well-versed in various coffee brands and equipment. The Institute's vision is to see independently owned and locally operated coffee businesses in every community, offering top-notch service and fresh products. Their mission is to empower people economically and socially through coffee education, challenge industry norms, and share the real truth about coffee.

Links:
https://canadianbaristainstitute.com/products/brazilian-coffee-expert-sensory-journey
https://www.propagandacoffee.ca/
https://orangebrownimports.com/
https://canadianbaristainstitute.com/blogs/news/brewing-success-a-journey-into-brazilian-green-coffee-with-orange-brown-import-export-and-canadian-barista-institute
https://www.instagram.com/orangebrownimports/
https://www.instagram.com/propagandacoffee/
https://canadianbaristainstitute.com/


