Westminster / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1007138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2023, at 15:53 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road / Tucker Reed Road, Dummerston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Joshua Lescord

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Middle Road near the intersection of Tucker Reed Road in the Town of Dummerston, County of Windham, State of Vermont.

An investigation determined that the operator, 36-year-old Joshua Lescord, had an active arrest warrant. The underlying charges for the warrant are for possession of cocaine and fentanyl. Lescord was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital due to injuries from the crash. Lescord was cited and released to appear on 10/23/2023 at 12:30 hours in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-23-23 / 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No