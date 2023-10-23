Submit Release
News Search

There were 127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,580 in the last 365 days.

Westminster / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

     

CASE#: 23B1007138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume              

STATION: Westminster Barracks            

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2023, at 15:53 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road / Tucker Reed Road, Dummerston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Joshua Lescord                         

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Middle Road near the intersection of Tucker Reed Road in the Town of Dummerston, County of Windham, State of Vermont.

 

An investigation determined that the operator, 36-year-old Joshua Lescord, had an active arrest warrant. The underlying charges for the warrant are for possession of cocaine and fentanyl. Lescord was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital due to injuries from the crash. Lescord was cited and released to appear on 10/23/2023 at 12:30 hours in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   10-23-23 / 1230 hours         

COURT: Bennington

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

You just read:

Westminster / Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more