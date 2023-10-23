Westminster / Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 23B1007138
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: October 22, 2023, at 15:53 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road / Tucker Reed Road, Dummerston, Vermont
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Joshua Lescord
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Middle Road near the intersection of Tucker Reed Road in the Town of Dummerston, County of Windham, State of Vermont.
An investigation determined that the operator, 36-year-old Joshua Lescord, had an active arrest warrant. The underlying charges for the warrant are for possession of cocaine and fentanyl. Lescord was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital due to injuries from the crash. Lescord was cited and released to appear on 10/23/2023 at 12:30 hours in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-23-23 / 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No