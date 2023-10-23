HistoWiz and Cyagen Collaborate to Streamline Histopathology for Academic and Preclinical Mouse and Rat Model Research
Collaboration unifies HistoWiz’s automated histology and digitized pathology solutions with Cyagen’s custom animal model (CAM) capabilities.
Our partnership with Cyagen marks an exciting milestone in our effort to empower collaboration and drive innovation.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HistoWiz, a leading provider of histology and slide archiving services, and Cyagen Biosciences, an AI-enabled CRO company specializing in custom genetically engineered animal and cell models for research, announced today at the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science (AALAS) a strategic co-marketing partnership to streamline histopathology services. This collaboration unifies HistoWiz’s automated histology and digitized pathology solutions with Cyagen’s custom animal model (CAM) capabilities, providing researchers across academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical institutions with end-to-end capabilities–from CAM development through tissue analysis and data digitization.
— Dr. Linh Hoang, CEO of HistoWiz
As part of this collaboration, clients at both HistoWiz and Cyagen gain access to each other's products and services. This includes HistoWiz’s full suite of automated histology and pathology solutions such as routine tissue processing and slide staining, advanced immunostaining (IHC, IF, ISH), and image analysis and pathologist consultation with experts in preclinical mouse and rat models for human disease research. Meanwhile, Cyagen will provide its world-class custom genetically engineered mouse and rat model services platform for developing effective murine models for preclinical studies across a range of human diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, breast and prostate cancers, and various retinopathies. Both companies will also collaborate on research projects with an initial focus on models relevant to ophthalmology, neurology, and immuno-oncology, setting the stage for transformative advancements to come.
Dr. Linh Hoang, CEO of HistoWiz, commented, "Our partnership with Cyagen marks an exciting milestone in our effort to empower collaboration and drive innovation. By combining forces, this collaboration presents a remarkable prospect to offer digital histopathology and custom mouse and rat models together. This will help scientists at biopharmaceutical companies and academic research facilities expedite discoveries across a spectrum of human diseases.”
Similarly, Mr. Lance Han, CEO of Cyagen, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with HistoWiz in our mission to develop a one-stop solution for murine model development and histopathology solutions for discovery and preclinical research. By leveraging our advanced AI-guided gene editing technology and partnering with HistoWiz, renowned for their excellence in delivering top-tier, high-throughput histology and pathology services, we are orchestrating a transformative collaboration that is poised to redefine the landscape of preclinical research using animal models."
For more information about this collaboration, researchers can stop by HistWiz booth #2717 at AALAS or contact their HistoWiz or Cyagen sales rep. AALAS takes place October 22-26, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.
About HistoWiz
HistoWiz accelerates scientific research and discoveries by automating histology and digital pathology solutions. The company processes tissue specimens and digitizes the data onto its web-based platform PathologyMap™ for customers to review their results. This proprietary online platform enables researchers to quickly view, manage, analyze, and share their histopathology data. HistoWiz’s network of more than 100 on-call, board-certified pathologists are also available for on-demand consultation with the click of a button. Through automation and AI, HistoWiz’s innovations promote a deeper understanding of biology by enabling global collaboration to drive scientific advancement. HistoWiz was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.
About Cyagen Biosciences
Cyagen Biosciences is a global provider of Contract Research Organization (CRO) services centered around custom genetically modified rodent models and innovative one-stop cell and gene therapy (CGT) solutions for preclinical R&D, including: disease model development, AAV discovery, preclinical drug efficacy studies, immuno-oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, and more. From its foundation in animal model development, to implementation of AI-powered tools for data analysis and therapeutic discoveries, Cyagen provides one-stop solutions for accelerating basic research and preclinical drug R&D with our unique offering of models, data, algorithms, and services.
Melissa Fisher
HistoWiz
+1 732-788-4141
