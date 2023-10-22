Media Release _ Marking 78 years of the United Nations

Apia Samoa – The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Samoa is commemorating the United Nations Day on Tuesday, 24th of October at the One UN House located at Tuanaimato.

The United Nations Day is an annual commemorative day, reflecting on the official creation of the United Nations on 24 October 1945. However, in 1947, the United Nations General Assembly then declared the 24th of October, as the anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations, naming it the UN Day and it is specifically “devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for” its work.

The UN Day 2023 organised in Samoa, aims to demonstrate unity and hope for a profound and impactful presence of the United Nations to serve the Cook Islands, Niue Samoa and Tokelau; and to inform all of its partners and communities about its work and achievements and encouraging partnerships and meaningful support towards accomplishing common goals.

The UN Day 2023 event will start at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and will be attended by the members of the government, development organisations, civil societies, youth, the media and other interested partners.

The programme of the day includes a tour of the UN exhibitions to learn and understand more about the distinct agencies of the UNCT and their work; keynote reflections and remarks from the Prime Minister of Samoa, the Resident Coordinator of the UN, the NZ High Commissioner on behalf of the development organisations, and the Miss Samoa as a youth and women representative.

It will conclude with cultural entertainment and networking between partners and the UN to encourage familiar relations and opportunities for collaborations.

The event is a joint collaboration of the UNCT with the coordination led by the Resident Coordinators Office.

