St. Albans Barracks // Suspicious Incident in Swanton // Information sought
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2006246
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/22/23 @ approx. 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hog Island Road, Swanton
VIOLATION: Suspicious incident
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time two juveniles (ages 11 and 13) were walking on Hog Island Road in the town of Swanton. About two hours later they reported to an adult that at the above approximate time, a male with gray/ white hair approached them in a tan colored, "beat up/ dented" sedan and offered them a ride and candy. The declined and the male drove off without further incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the State Police.