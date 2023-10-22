St. Albans Barracks // Suspicious Incident in Swanton // Information sought

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006246

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/22/23 @ approx. 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hog Island Road, Swanton

VIOLATION: Suspicious incident

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time two juveniles (ages 11 and 13) were walking on Hog Island Road in the town of Swanton. About two hours later they reported to an adult that at the above approximate time, a male with gray/ white hair approached them in a tan colored, "beat up/ dented" sedan and offered them a ride and candy. The declined and the male drove off without further incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the State Police.