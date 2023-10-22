1st C-PLPEX Leverages Macao’s Positioning as “Three Centres”, Delivering More Solid Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in MICE, Trade and Food Industries

MACAU, October 22 - The 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (1st C-PLPEX) is an initiative to deepen economic and trade co-operation with Portuguese-speaking countries and one of the activities celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao). Taking as its theme “Creating New Momentum of Co-operation and Sharing New Development Opportunities”, the 1st C-PLPEX has set up seven exhibition areas and attracted around 300 exhibitors, about 260 of which are from nine Portuguese-speaking countries. On the first two days, 142 business matching talks were arranged for the “Business Matching Session for Food Industry from Portuguese-speaking Countries” and the “Cross-border E-commerce Business Matching Session”, to deliver more solid co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries in the MICE, trade and food industries.

Enhancing Macao’s function as a food product distribution centre for PSCs

The 1st C-PLPEX presented a series of exchange conferences, matching sessions and selection activities on food from Portuguese-speaking countries to better publicise these food products. A supplier of food products from Portuguese-speaking countries said that he reached a preliminary supply agreement for organic salt with a company from Mainland China during the “Business Matching Session for Food Industry from Portuguese-speaking Countries”, and a candy manufacturer from a Portuguese-speaking country mentioned that he discussed co-operation with quite a few enterprises on the first two days.

In collaboration with a renowned wine and spirits evaluation organisation from Mainland China and the China Coffee Association Beijing, the 1st C-PLPEX organised the “G100×1.ªC-PLPEX The Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards” and the “1.ª C-PLPEX Portuguese-Speaking Countries Coffee Bean Award Ceremony”, respectively, to extend the reach of the exhibition by holding influential industry competitions. More than 30 wine, spirits and coffee suppliers or agents from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao representing over 50 products participated in the two selection activities. A winning spirits distributor pointed out that his company won an award in this activity the year before and gained a good reputation. In consideration of its contribution to business growth, this year the head office in Portugal sent representatives to Macao to participate in the selection activity and the exhibition, and the results were very gratifying, as it successfully clinched several purchase agreements.

Giving full play to Macao’s role as a commercial and trade service centre for SMEs of PSCs, promoting regional business co-operation

The 1st C-PLPEX attracted 300 exhibitors from a wide range of industries, including high-tech, modern finance, cross-border e-commerce, tourism, cultural creation, food and beverages, and about 260 are from nine Portuguese-speaking countries. The event arranged various exchanges and negotiations between enterprises from China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and created a platform to expand co-operation opportunities in the fields of investment, business operation and business matching. An enterprise from a Portuguese-speaking country that participated in the “Cross-border E-commerce Business Matching Session” expressed the intent to branch out through cross-border e-commerce in the future, having learnt that Mainland China has a large middle-class population through the event.

An array of activities related to Portuguese-speaking countries were held in parallel, including the “FIN Business Forum” that had been held in South America, Africa and Europe, “Presentation of Ponte de Lima and Promotion of the Tourism Environment in North Porto, Portugal”, “The China-Africa Platform and the China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Platform Jointly Promoting International Co-operation”, “The 13th Industrial and Commercial Summit between Jiangsu-Macao-Portuguese Speaking Countries”, and “Fujian-Macao-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Exchange Conference”. These forward-looking and inspiring activities facilitated the regional exchange of business information and helped explore potential partnership opportunities for China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Diverse exciting activities continue this weekend

The 1st C-PLPEX, the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (28th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE) are open to the public for free today and tomorrow in Cotai Expo Halls A, B, C and D, The Venetian Macao, with 1,200 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions. Moreover, there will also be a number of exciting performances and other activities, including the Macao Fashion Festival 2023, performances unique to China and Portuguese-speaking countries, recreational craft workshops, and an MFE Illustration Launch Event for an established brand.

Shuttle buses operate on four routes, connecting the exhibition venue with multiple destinations, including the North District and Central District of the Macao Peninsula and Taipa. Free public parking is available 24 hours a day in The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, and The Londoner Macao. Trade visitors are welcome to discover the latest business opportunities in relevant industries, while residents and tourists are welcome to have fun in the exhibitions.

