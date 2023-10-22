Registration full for ‘Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’

MACAU, October 22 - The ‘Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’ organised by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, Bank of China (Macau), and Sports Olympic Committee of Macau, China opened for registration at 9 a.m. today (22 October) and was met with an enthusiastic response. Therefore, the organisers hereby announce that registration for the fun run is now full.

The Guia Circuit Fun Run will take place at 6:30 a.m. on 5 November (Sunday) on the 6.2-kilometre Guia Circuit with both the starting and finishing points located at the Macau Grand Prix Building.

The organisers are very appreciative to all sectors of society for their enthusiastic support and reminds all successful registrants to collect their number bib, timing chip and athlete’s regulations at the Macao Forum between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on 1-3 November and between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on 4 November by presenting the ‘registration completion’ SMS or email and their valid identification document. Those unable to come in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf, and the authorised person is required to present their valid identification document, a copy of the applicant’s identification document, and the ‘registration completion’ SMS or email.

For more information about this activity, please visit the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo or the Macau Grand Prix official website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, follow the Facebook pages ‘Trend on Macau Sport for All’, ‘Macau Grand Prix’, and ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’, WeChat official accounts ‘澳門體育’(Macao Sports), ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) and ‘澳門格蘭披治大賽車’ (Macau Grand Prix), or the Weibo of the Macau Grand Prix, or call the hotline at 2823 6363 during office hours.