[Enhanced Effectiveness of Three Exhibitions] Over 2,000 Trade Visitors Converge on Four-Day Exhibitions, Leading to About 1,000 Business Matching Talks

MACAU, October 22 - Organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (1st C-PLPEX), the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (28th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE) came to a successful conclusion today (22 October), attracting over 60,000 visitors in four days. The overall outcomes have improved, empowering the sustainable development of enterprises at home and abroad.

The three exhibitions focused on the diversified development of industries, helped enterprises access international markets, and fulfilled Macao’s bridging role, both domestically and externally. About 1,000 business matching talks were arranged during the four days, an increase of 30% over last year. 101 contracts were signed at the signing ceremony, registering a year-on-year increase of 8.6%, of which 15% involved projects of Portuguese-speaking countries.

Upgrading the scale of the exhibitions to attract a higher and broader level of participation

It is the first time that the three exhibitions have spanned four exhibition halls, covering a total area of 37,000 square metres, with 20 exhibition areas. The exhibitions attracted on-site exhibitors from 15 countries and regions and delegations led by eight ministerial officials from Mainland China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

During the exhibitions, the IPIM met with nearly 3,500 visitors of more than 160 organisations from various provinces and cities in Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Portuguese-speaking countries, Hong Kong and Macao, of whom about 30% were government delegates and about 60% were trade visitors. It is hoped that through this platform the IPIM will be able to publicise and promote Macao’s latest economic, trade and MICE information, generate new business opportunities, and better “attract businesses through exhibitions”.

Combining technological elements such as the “Matching GoGo” business matching service to help enterprises “go global”

More than 60 activities were arranged over the four-day exhibitions, including nine themed business matching sessions, four Macao-Hengqin multi-venue events, forums, and concurrent activities. At the same time, the exhibitions integrated the “Matching GoGo” business matching service (to allow online traders to negotiate with exhibitors via electronic mobile devices), livestreaming channels, influencers from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao, and other technological and new media tools to enhance the role of the exhibitions as a business and trade platform. The livestreaming channels pulled in around four million viewers.

Bringing business opportunities to exhibitors and drawing them to Macao

A trading company from a Portuguese-speaking country signed a preliminary co-operation agreement with a coffee seller. Representatives of the enterprises in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin said that the matching sessions gathered Macao enterprises that meet their needs, and that they were contacting preferred businesses to introduce them to Hengqin for joint development. A German enterprise engaged in media promotion services approached Macao’s local food suppliers in the exhibitions, and expressed its intent to set up operations in Macao this November in light of Macao’s favourable environment.

Arranging for student organisations to attend the exhibitions to learn more about Macao

The exhibitions were open to the public for free from the second day, attracting many local residents and tourists. In addition, there were tours provided for student organisations to immerse them in the exhibitions and acquaint them with international trade, industrial development, and Macao’s business environment.

To leverage the synergy between the MICE industry and the tourism industry, the organiser continued to arrange for traders to visit stores in the community and to experience the rich cultural and tourism elements of Macao, thus promoting the image of Macao as a city ideal for tourism, business, conventions and exhibitions while benefiting various industries and driving the community economy.

