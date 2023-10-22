STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE CYBER LIBEL CONVICTION OF HIS CRITIC JESSANT SO

I welcome the decision of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 90 finding the accused in my cyber libel complaint, Jessant So, guilty beyond reasonable doubt for seven counts under Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act No. 10175, otherwise known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and sentenced to suffer the penalty of imprisonment of prisión correccional in its maximum period from 4 years, 2 months and 1 day to 6 years to prisión mayor in its minimum period of six (6) years and one (1) day to eight (8) years for each of the seven (7) cases.

The court found the statements he made in his Facebook posts on April 9, 18, 23, 29, 2020, and May 3 and 19 2020 were libelous, malicious, defamatory, false, misleading, and were intended to cast aspersion on my character.

It has been validated that everything he accused me of was false. He should face the consequences and serve his sentence. Magsilbi sana itong leksyon sa mga katulad niya na walang habas sa paninira sa ibang tao sa kanilang mga social media accounts.

Freedom of expression and the right to critique public figures are crucial for a healthy democracy. Ngunit may hangganan din ang mga karapatang ito lalo na kung walang bahid ng katotohanan ang mga paratang at mga binitawang salita at ang tanging layon lamang ay makapanira ng pagkatao.

The court's decision reinforces my dedication to protect my reputation and defend my rights. Walang karapatan ang sinoman na yurakan ang pagkatao ng iba, anuman ang katayuan nila sa buhay - nasa posisyon man o ordinaryong Pilipino - lalo na kung hangarin lamang ay makapanira ng repustasyon at kredibilidad.

I extend my gratitude to my legal team, supporters, and all who stood by me and my family.