Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on China Coast Guard colliding with AFP-contracted resupply boat in Ayungin Shoal

PHILIPPINES, October 22 - Press Release
October 22, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA COAST GUARD COLLIDING WITH AFP-CONTRACTED RESUPPLY BOAT IN AYUNGIN SHOAL

We strongly condemn the reckless and hostile behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard towards our resupply boat contracted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) resulting in a collision near Ayungin Shoal. These actions not only violate maritime norms and international law but also pose a threat to the safety and security of the region.

Makailang beses nang ginagawa ang panghaharang sa ating mga sasakyang pandagat at nangyari na ang pinangangambahan natin na insidente. Hindi na katanggap-tanggap ang pangyayaring ito. Aksidente man o hindi, patunay ito ng kawalan ng respeto sa atin at sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan.

Dapat pag-aralan na ng mga kinauukulan ang susunod na hakbang. This is a violation of our sovereign rights and an assault on our maritime personnel; it is completely unacceptable. Will a mere diplomatic protest still suffice?

We must defend our rights and protect our citizens from harm.

