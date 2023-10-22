Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the collision in the West Philippine Sea

China, tama na. This latest collision is squarely the China Coast Guard's fault.

The 2016 Arbitral Award has resolutely invalidated China's claims in the West Philippine Sea, making this incident a clear violation of international law.

The Philippine Coast Guard has every right to be in the West Philippine Sea. Walang karapatan ang Tsina na itaboy ang ating mga tropa sa ating karagatan. At mas lalong wala silang karapatan na saktan at banggain ang Pilipinong barkong tanging gumagawa lang ng kanyang trabaho sa sarili nating teritoryo.

Chinese vessels have chased, blocked, and harassed our Philippine Coast Guard daily, 24/7 every single time we conduct our resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre. Sila ang nanadya, nambabanta, at nang-aalipusta, kaya sila ang dapat managot.

I call on the international community to join the Philippines' condemnation of China's most recent violence against the Filipino people. Our nations should not stop fighting for the rule of law. It is the only way to have a chance at true peace and stability across the region and the world.