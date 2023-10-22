Submit Release
October 22, 2023

Bicolana beauty bags first-ever Miss ROTC Philippines crown

MANILA -- Bicolana beauty Angel Brahms Bernaldez of Bicol University representing Philippine Army on Saturday evening won the first-ever Miss ROTC Philippines crown. She bested 23 other female ROTC cadets from different Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country.

Apart from her impressive beauty and stance and touching resilience in spite of being a bully victim in the past, Bernaldez inspired the entire Cuneta Astrodome as she eloquently delivered her winning answer to the question why should she be crowned as the first Miss ROTC Philippines 2023.

"Ever since I joined the ROTC Program, I have strongly shown the cadets in our school my strong work ethic and genuine love for the country which makes me deserving. Coupled with my genuine passion to serve my country, I take it as important that I know what I want to do and what I can do," Bernaldez said.

Following her are runners-up Mikaela Ingaran of Angeles University Foundation and Julianne Rose Reyes of Patts College of Aeronautics from the Air Force Unit.

Founder of Philippine ROTC Games (PRG), Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino, said that Miss ROTC Philippines is a unique platform to show that ROTC Program and national defence in the Philippines are also for women.

"Ang kababaihan ay bahagi ng national defence," Sen. Tol told reporters at the sidelines of the pageant.

In an earlier event to welcome the candidates, Tolentino said that Miss ROTC is a platform to uniquely promote the ROTC program to the youth.

"I hope we will re-echo the collective voice here that ROTC is for all," Tolentino remarked.

