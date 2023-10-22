Submit Release
News Search

There were 81 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,614 in the last 365 days.

National Championships of the first-ever Tolentino-led ROTC Games begin

PHILIPPINES, October 22 - Press Release
October 22, 2023

National Championships of the first-ever Tolentino-led ROTC Games begin

MANILA --0 The Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) established by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino officially commenced its National Championships on Sunday.

Joined by medalists from the preceding regional legs, the week-long championships will comprise of the following games: Athletics, Arnis, Basketball, Boxing, Esports, Kickboxing, and Volleyball.

The Games' beauty pageant segment, Miss ROTC Philippines, also crowned its first-ever queen Angel Brahms Bernaldez from Bicol University who won the contest with her winning answer on effectively using her platform to promote the ROTC Program.

For Senator Tolentino, the father of PRG, ROTC Games signifies that the Filipino youth are resilient, industrious, and creative.

"Ang ROTC Games ay kumakatawan sa mithiin ng kabataang Pilipino," Sen. Tol proudly remarked.

The Senator further thanked the organizing committee, the higher education institutions (HEIs), the delegates, and supporters of the PRG who showed "collective drive to have patriotic Filipino youth."

You just read:

National Championships of the first-ever Tolentino-led ROTC Games begin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more