Optimove Names Shai Frank Senior Vice President to Escalate Growth in The Americas

Appointment is bolstered by Optimove's significant growth, as the Customer-Led Marketing Platform expands its global footprint

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leading Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced it has appointed Shai Frank as Senior Vice President of Product and General Manager of the Americas. With five years of tenure at Optimove and over eighteen years in product management, Frank brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a customer-centric approach that will further accelerate Optimove's growth and reinforces its mission of prioritizing customers in marketing strategies.





The appointment coincides with Optimove’s expanded global operations and strengthened support in the Americas. With significant company growth driven by pioneering product development initiatives, Optimove has established itself as the bellwether company, setting new industry standards in Customer-Led Marketing.





This expansion underscores Optimove's dedication to partnering with leading B2C brands worldwide, helping marketers deliver exceptional customer experiences at every touchpoint.





Optimove's Founder & CEO, Pini Yakuel, expressed his confidence in Shai as a key player in the company's growth trajectory, stating, "Optimove's growth over the past five years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to Customer-Led Marketing. Shai Frank's expertise and deep understanding of Customer-Led Marketing make him the perfect candidate to lead this charge in the Americas. With his guidance, we are poised to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."





Optimove's Customer-Led Marketing Platform revolutionizes the industry by placing the customer at the heart of marketing initiatives, surpassing traditional campaign- and product-centric approaches. By leveraging rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and statistically credible multitouch attribution, Optimove empowers brands to maximize customer lifetime value and foster long-term loyalty.





Shai Frank, newly appointed Senior Vice President of Product and GM for the Americas, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I am humbled to be chosen to help drive Optimove's expansion efforts in the Americas. Being able to deepen our relationship with clients is a crucial element to enhancing our offering. The prospect of meeting daily with leading B2C brands to understand their needs better and sharing how Customer-Led Marketing can result in a 33% average uptick in customer lifetime value is extremely exciting.”



With an impressive track record of profitability since its inception, Optimove has established itself as a trusted partner to hundreds of leading consumer brands, including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Blain’s Farm and Fleet, bet365, and Staples. These brands have experienced the substantial benefits of Optimove's platform and its ability to solve industry-specific challenges and needs.



This announcement comes on the heels of Gartner Ranking Optimove #1 in Journey Orchestration in its 2023 Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Optimove is also positioned highest in execution and vision among Challengers in the Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and is recognized as a noted leader in Customer Intelligence and Measurement and Optimization.



In 2021, Optimove raised $75 million in a funding round led by Summit Partners, following earlier funding of $20 million. With a strong foundation of significant growth, an unwavering focus on customer success, and continued innovation, Optimove is well-positioned to shape the future of Customer-Led Marketing and drive the industry forward.



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.





It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.



In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report, Optimove was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.





Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands. For more information, visit Optimove.com.

