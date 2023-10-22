PM Chính’s Saudi Arabia visit leads the way for new cooperation: deputy foreign minister

VIETNAM, October 22 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s participation at the first summit of the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Saudi Arabia has set the foundation for enhanced political trust and new cooperation opportunities, according to deputy foreign minister Đỗ Hùng Việt.

Speaking to the press about the results of the visit, deputy foreign minister Việt said that Việt Nam has actively and positively contributed to the success of the summit, strengthening ties with countries in the region which have a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of US$2.2 trillion.

This event marked the first summit between ASEAN and the GCC since they established official relations in 1990, and is now expected to be held every two years.

PM Chính requested that ASEAN and GCC cooperate for growth, with economy, trade and investment as the key pillars.

The ASEAN-GCC cooperation also needs to be institutionalised with regular, practical and effective mechanisms for each sector, realising the commitments between the leaders.

He also underlined multilateral cooperation for a peaceful and stable environment for development.

This is also the first visit by a high-level Vietnamese official after 13 years, deputy foreign minister Việt said, highlighting the importance of the trip in paving the way for new collaboration opportunities.

Việt Nam has also expressed the determination to deepen cooperation relations with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Ministers, as well as leaders of GCC countries, he said.

They gave high regard to Việt Nam’s role, position and potential for growth, while the Emir of Qatar said that there is no limit to cooperation with Việt Nam, Việt added.

Gulf countries believe that there is immense room for cooperation with Việt Nam, and the Asian country can further open its door to attract large investments in traditional industries as well as new sectors such as digital and green transformation, energy transition and climate change response, among others.

They are also open to promoting trade and opening the markets for Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic produce, especially in regard to halal food which is considered a new path for Việt Nam’s food industry.

Labour cooperation and the participation of high-skilled Vietnamese workers in Saudi Arabia’s big projects are also major areas for collaboration, in addition to tourism, cultural and people exchanges with gulf countries.

The Vietnamese deputy foreign minister said that to promote capital sources into Việt Nam, Saudi Arabia’s $620 billion public investment fund has committed to dedicate more resources for Việt Nam’s major infrastructure development projects.

Multiple Saudi Arabian corporations will also consider expanding investment operations in Việt Nam in the fields of steel manufacturing, retail, agriculture and clean energy, and hope to expand their business networks to ASEAN countries through Việt Nam, said deputy foreign minister Việt. — VNS