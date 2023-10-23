KaJ Labs Launches AGII AI Platform to Empower Web3 Users and Creators
The KaJ Labs Foundation is proud to announce the launch of AGII, a transformative AI empowerment platform for Web3 creators and innovators.
AGII is a powerful tool that will empower Web3 users and creators to unlock the potential of AI for their projects. We're excited to see its impact on fostering innovative solutions in the Web3 space.”LONDON, UK, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KaJ Labs, a decentralized research organization specializing in AI and blockchain technology, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovation, AGII, through the Inspire Grant program. AGII offers an array of advanced tools and services designed to enhance the capabilities of Web3 users and creators.
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
AGII leverages state-of-the-art AI models, including GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL-E, Ada, Curie, and Davinci, to empower the Web3 community. It provides a comprehensive suite of AI generators for text, image, code, chatbot, speech-to-text, and voiceover capabilities. This extensive range of offerings aims to elevate the content creation experience in the digital landscape.
The platform is characterized by its user-friendly approach, featuring smart installation, one-click updates, and a mobile-first design for a seamless user experience. AGII also offers advanced features like chatbot training, custom chatbot creation, real-time generation display, custom templates, and comprehensive analytics.
KaJ Labs is committed to advancing innovative and censorship-resistant applications and services. AGII aligns seamlessly with this vision, making powerful AI tools accessible to a global audience, thereby contributing to the mission of connecting the Internet of Value.
AGII's flexible pricing plans and secure payment gateways further enhance its accessibility and usability, ensuring that more people can harness the capabilities of AI in their projects, whether in content creation, chatbots, or other applications.
KaJ Labs is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI and blockchain technology, and AGII is a testament to their commitment to innovation, excellence, and the development of decentralized applications for the greater good. This launch is set to make a significant impact in the Web3 space and beyond.
About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization specializing in AI and blockchain technology. Their mission is to support innovative projects and teams worldwide, with a focus on creating decentralized products and services that serve the greater good. They firmly believe in the potential of censorship-resistant applications and services to bring positive change to the world.
