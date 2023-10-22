USAID Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Uzbekistan

Administrator Samantha Power will travel to Uzbekistan from October 23rd-24th to convene the first C5+1 Regional Connectivity Ministerial and emphasize the U.S. government’s commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and prosperity of the countries in the region.

Since 2015, C5+1 has served as the U.S. government’s primary diplomatic platform for engaging Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The development ministerial will enhance this platform by convening Ministers from all five countries to take concrete actions to drive inclusive, sustainable economic development in Central Asia, with a focus on regional connectivity, trade, economic growth and entrepreneurship, climate and energy solutions, and opportunities for youth.

