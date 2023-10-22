Vantage Circle Announces its Platinum Sponsorship for Gartner® ReimagingHR Conference 2023
Our session aims to decode the intricate trends in employee recognition design, offering valuable insights that organizations can leverage to foster a culture of appreciation and engagement”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global HR Software as a Service (SaaS) provider company, is pleased to announce its participation as a platinum sponsor in the Gartner ReimagingHR Conference 2023. The event is scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida, USA, from 23rd October to 25th October, 2023.
— Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas, Vantage Circle
At the conference, Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas and Global Partnership at Vantage Circle is set to lead a one-hour exclusive session on the topic ‘Decoding Employee Recognition Design Trends & Best Practices Through AIRe Study.’ It will provide in-depth insights into the dynamic evaluation of employee recognition, exploring innovative design trends and sharing best practices that foster a culture of appreciation and engagement within the organization.
Keynote Session Details:
Topic: Decoding Employee Recognition Design Trends & Best Practices Through AIRe Study
Date: Wednesday, 25th October 2023
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM (EDT)
For more information, please visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/human-resource-us
The session is a must-attend for HR professionals specializing in employee recognition and anyone eager to foster a culture of appreciation and unleash the full potential of their workforce. In today's competitive business landscape, recognizing and rewarding employees effectively is paramount, and this session will provide the knowledge to excel in this critical area.
Speaking about the sponsorship, Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas and Global Partnership at Vantage Circle says, "We are thrilled to be a platinum sponsor at the Gartner Reimagine HR Conference 2023. Recognizing and appreciating employees is a strategic imperative in today's competitive business world. Our session aims to decode the intricate trends in employee recognition design, offering valuable insights that organizations can leverage to foster a culture of appreciation and engagement."
About the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
The Gartner ReimagineHR Conference is the premier event for CHROs and HR leaders to learn from the latest research and Gartner experts covering talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion, learning and development, total rewards, talent analytics, and HR technology. Gartner ReimagineHR will be held October 23-25 in Orlando, Florida. Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter using #GartnerHR.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.
For further information, visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/
