Road Closure of VT Route 116, Middlebury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 116 in Middlebury will be closed from Cobble Road to Quarry Road while Green Mountain Power repairs power lines.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

