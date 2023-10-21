When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 21, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 21, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Pet Food

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Texas Farm Products Company dba TFP Nutrition Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 21, 2023

TFP Nutrition of Nacogdoches, TX announced today that it is issuing a voluntary recall of Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The product was manufactured on October 4, 2023 and October 5, 2023 at the Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Affected product was distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah and contains “3277 TFP” or “3278 TFP” on the second line of the date code.

Description Size Production Codes Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food 50lb. BEST BY 10 2024 3277 TFP BEST BY 10 2024 3278 TFP

No dog or human illness has been reported to date with respect to the recalled dog food. All recalled product has been removed from store shelves and no other Tractor Supply Company products are affected by the voluntary recall.

This voluntary recall is being issued due to a single sample of Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food that tested positive for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Office of the Texas State Chemist.

Consumers who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall, or would like a replacement product or refund, may contact TFP Nutrition via a toll-free call at 1-800-330-3048, Monday through Sunday, 8 am – 5 pm CST. Consumers may also go to tfpnutrition.com/recall for more information.