Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,615 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Exploring Civil Justice for Victims of the Lewiston Attack

Jamal Alsaffar

Josh Koskoff

On Monday, November 6, two prominent attorneys who specialize in representing mass shooting victims will speak in Lewiston/Auburn

AUBURN, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can there be civil justice for victims of mass shooting events like the one that happened in Lewiston?

To help answer that question and better understand the national legal landscape, we have invited Josh Koskoff and Jamal Alsaffar for a roundtable discussion and forum. Josh and Jamal are among the leading experts in the United States in pursuing justice for victims in mass shooting events, and have been or are currently involved in cases involving mass shootings in Sandy Hook, CT, Uvalde, TX, Highland Park, Illinois, Buffalo, NY, Las Vegas, NV, and others. As these tragic events become commonplace and elected officials fail to make significant policy reform in their wake, legal recourse has become one strategy in the fight for justice.

This event is hosted by Gideon Asen, a law firm in Auburn.

WHAT: Discussion and Question & Answer Session with America’s Leading Civil Mass Shooting Trial Lawyers, Josh Koskoff and Jamal Alsaffar

WHEN: Monday, November 6, 6 – 7:30pm

WHERE: Central Maine Community College 1250 Turner Street, Auburn, ME Jalbert 15 (parking between Jalbert Hall & Culinary bldg.) and on Zoom

WHO: All are welcome, including members of the public and media

COST: Free of charge

RSVP: Seating is limited so please RSVP to reserve your slot! Email help@gideonasenlaw.com or call (207) 206-8982

VIRTUAL: You may participate via Zoom. Simply RVSP (see email address and number above) and
request a Zoom link, and we will send you a link.

Christine Downs
Gideon Asen LLC
+1 207-206-8982
email us here

You just read:

Media Advisory - Exploring Civil Justice for Victims of the Lewiston Attack

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more