St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation & Crashes; Duty to Stop
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4007793
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/20/2023 at approximately 1125 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 northbound
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 16 (Bradford)
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 98
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Fish
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maidstone, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor body damage, passenger side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks received a "Be on the Lookout" (BOL) from dispatch about a brown pickup truck that crashed into barriers within a work zone at Exit 16 and fled the scene. This section of Interstate 91 has been under construction for an extended period of time and has been reduced to one lane of travel. Troopers located the vehicle a short time later travelling northbound near mile marker 114 in the town of Ryegate.
The operator was identified as Robert Fish (75). Further investigation revealed Fish operated his vehicle into an active work zone to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of him. Fish struck several orange construction barriers and several yellow barriers filled with sand, which resulted in damage to both the barriers and his vehicle. He continued through the active construction zone without stopping, nearly striking a construction worker.
Fish was issued the following:
Criminal Violations
23 VSA 1091(b) Grossly Negligent Operation
23 VSA 1128 Crashes; Duty to Stop
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint
23 VSA 1050(c) Approaching Work Zone
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/2023 at 0830
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585