St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation & Crashes; Duty to Stop

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4007793

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/20/2023 at approximately 1125 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 northbound

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 16 (Bradford)

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 98

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Fish

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maidstone, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor body damage, passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks received a "Be on the Lookout" (BOL) from dispatch about a brown pickup truck that crashed into barriers within a work zone at Exit 16 and fled the scene. This section of Interstate 91 has been under construction for an extended period of time and has been reduced to one lane of travel. Troopers located the vehicle a short time later travelling northbound near mile marker 114 in the town of Ryegate.

The operator was identified as Robert Fish (75). Further investigation revealed Fish operated his vehicle into an active work zone to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of him. Fish struck several orange construction barriers and several yellow barriers filled with sand, which resulted in damage to both the barriers and his vehicle. He continued through the active construction zone without stopping, nearly striking a construction worker.

Fish was issued the following:

Criminal Violations

23 VSA 1091(b) Grossly Negligent Operation

23 VSA 1128 Crashes; Duty to Stop

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint

23 VSA 1050(c) Approaching Work Zone

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/2023 at 0830

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585