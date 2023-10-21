Familiarization with the growth of export black plum, pistachios orchards and display of agricultural products in "Zarkoron" LLC of Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - On October 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working visit to Muminobod district, visited the agro-industrial complex of "Zarkoron" LLC in the village of Guliston of the rural community named after Nuralishoh Nazarov, and viewed the growth of orchards of pistachio and black plums for export, a display of agricultural products and samples of fine-breed cattle and rare birds. The agro-industrial complex was built in 2021 on an area of 20 hectares.

The Head of State was informed that 5 hectares of the land owned by the community are pistachio orchards, 4 hectares - black plums, 5 hectares of intensive orchards, and the rest are cherry and apricot orchards. The erection of the orchards in this place was set up taking into account the requirements of the time, and fruit plants are grown here, which are only for export.

It is worth noting that the pistachio orchard was built in compliance with the requirements of agrotechnical regulations, and the seedlings are currently growing well. "Marjoni kuhi" and "Khandonak" are among the varieties of this fruit, which are grown in this orchard and reach the harvest at the age of 5-6 years. According to experts in the field, at this age, these types of pistachios can be harvested in artificial conditions, i.e. gardens, and according to the prospects, at the age of 25-30 years, it is possible to harvest 60-70 centners per hectare.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the initiative of the founders of the garden to create gardens and vineyards on the abandoned lands, and considered this initiative as an excellent example of following the constructive actions of the state and the Government of Tajikistan.

Here, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the growth of the newly built black plum garden, which is 4 hectares of this agro-industrial area. It was reported that grafting was carried out in the black plum garden and it is under the supervision of experts in the field.

During the visit, the Head of State gave useful recommendations to the officials regarding the correct observance of the rules for the cultivation of black plums in this mountainous region.

After visiting the garden and production facilities of the agro-industrial complex of the "Zarkoron" LLC, the Leader of the Nation visited the exhibition of agricultural products and samples of high-breed cattle and rare birds.

The Head of State was informed that farmers of Muminobod district are always working to supply the domestic market with fresh products, and during this period, taking into account all sectors of the economy, they planted agricultural crops on an area of 15 thousand 262 hectares.

President Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the state of agriculture in the district, assessed the activity of farms and gave specific instructions to the officials to further increase the area of agricultural crops at the expense of idle lands. The Head of State emphasized that favorable conditions are created for the development of agriculture and animal husbandry in Muminobod district year after year, and existing problems are being eliminated step by step.

The laborers expressed their gratitude for the care of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon towards the landowners and promised to contribute to the implementation of the goals of the country's Government in the direction of the development of agriculture.