Opening of a building of the Youth Center in Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - On October 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a beautiful and modern building of the Youth Center in the town of Muminobod, district of Muminobod.

The facility consists of two floors, the customer is the Youth and Sports Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the contractor is "Muhayyo" Limited Liability Company. The total area of the facility is 2,700 square meters, and the building itself, including auxiliary facilities, has an area of 250 square meters.

The building of the Youth Center has spacious office rooms, classrooms for learning foreign languages, computer technology, vocational training center, including tailoring and cooking, and provides all opportunities for employees.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon was informed that in the Center, taking into account increasing the level of literacy of young people and involving them in the study of foreign languages and computer technology, favorable opportunities have been provided, and separate classrooms have been equipped with new generation equipment and technology.

It is worth noting that the first floor of the new building consists of classrooms for studying information technology, cooking, a meeting room with 30 seats and other auxiliary facilities. The second floor of the building is made up of classrooms for learning foreign languages, tailoring and administration rooms.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during his visit to the facility, highly evaluated the quality of the fundamental works and guided the officials to effective work and honest and devoted service to the Motherland.

President Emomali Rahmon during a conversation with the officials, considered the introduction of foreign language training in the Center as a necessary step and emphasized to the youth that they should make wide use of the conditions provided by the state and the Government of the country, and in the future, contribute to the promotion and development of the fields as qualified specialists. Because Tajikistan is young and needs knowledgeable and talented young people with strong morals and high education.

The active young people of the district, in turn, promised the Head of State that they will direct all their capacities into practice, and in the future, they will contribute to the advancement of the government's policy and the prosperity of our dear motherland - Tajikistan.