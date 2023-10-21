Opening of the non-state educational institution "Private Medical College" in Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - On October 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the non-state educational institution "Private Medical College" in the center of Muminobod district.

This institution was built and put into operation by businessman Davlatkarim Safarov in a short period of time. It was reported that the non-state educational institution "Private Medical College" was built on the basis of the instructions of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon and within the framework of constructive plans for the worthy celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the country. It is intended for 500 students in two shifts. In the new professional educational institution, which is important for meeting the needs of Muminobod district and other regions of the country with secondary medical personnel, 2 faculties of nursing and midwifery have been established.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, 180 students from different parts of the country were enrolled in the two faculties, nursing and midwifery, through the National Testing Center under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Acquainting with the created conditions and talking with the students of this professional educational institution, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon guided the young people to the comprehensive study of their chosen field and to serve the people and the nation with a pure heart in the future.

40 teachers teach at the College for students.

The total area of the institution is 6000 m2. This building has 3 floors, 21 classrooms, a library, a medical nurse's room, a reception, a teacher's room, a canteen, a meeting hall, a reading room and other auxiliary facilities. A well-equipped sports field has also been built in the territory of the institution for conducting physical education classes and for widespread promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

The educational classrooms of the institution are equipped with modern equipment, visual aids and surveillance cameras. The institution has 37 computers, 4 electronic boards with a projector, a library with a book fund of more than 2000 thousand specialized and educational literature.

More than 80 local builders were employed to complete the quality construction of this institution.

President Emomali Rahmon assessed the initiative of the local businessman as timely and called this constructive initiative a sign of support for the constructive policy of the top political leadership of Tajikistan.