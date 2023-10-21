Opening of a nursery for rare animals and visit to the exhibition of forestry products of Muminobod district

TAJIKISTAN, October 21 - On October 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip in Muminobod district of Khatlon Province, opened a nursery of rare animals and visited the exhibition of forestry products of the district.

The total area of the nursery is 363 hectares, and this area of Muminobod district has a favorable climate for breeding rare animals.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that there are wild animals in the forests of the district, such as bears, foxes, wolves, lynxes and various birds, including falcons, eagles.

In this place, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, released rare animals into nature in order to increase the population.

The nursery has ample conditions and opportunities for the care and gradual increase of the population of rare animals.

The favorable climate and weather of Tajikistan, especially the Muminobod district, makes it possible to multiply rare animals every year as a result of proper breeding and care.

The breeding and care of rare animals will lay the groundwork for the development of tourism, especially ecological tourism, and will become an important factor in attracting domestic and foreign tourists to Tajikistan in the future.

President Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions of the nursery, which was established in the pleasant and airy area of Muminobod district, had a sincere conversation with the officials of the field, and gave specific instructions to increase the number of rare animals in the future, to properly breed them and adapt them to the climate of Tajikistan.

In the same place, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of natural and high-quality products of forestry.

The foresters offered various products, including fresh and dried fruits of mountain cherry, forest apple, hawthorn, yellow and red hawthorn, apricot, cherry, walnut, bitter almond, berberry, jida and honey.

After the announcement of the "Years of Rural Development, Tourism and Folk Crafts" and the improvement of the state of the country's reserves, the interest of domestic and foreign tourists, including hunters, in the opportunities for the development of international tourism in Tajikistan will increase.