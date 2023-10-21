Bong Go's Malasakit Centers: A haven for impoverished Filipinos needing medical assistance

Amid prevailing financial hardships particularly among poor Filipinos, the pivotal role of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Centers comes to fore through the compelling narrative of 23-year-old Wally Bernardo of Cavite.

A small baking business, which Wally runs with his partner, helps cover his dialysis expenses. His ordeal started in 2017 when a nagging backache unveiled an unsettling reality - a diagnosis of chronic kidney disease secondary to arthritis.

Initially misdiagnosed with high blood pressure, he soon found himself restricted to the regular hum of dialysis machines, a routine that escalated from three times a week to an excruciating 12 times a week, as his condition worsened.

As Wally's medical bills soared, he sought intervention from a Malasakit Center, which led to a much-needed relief for his dire financial situation.

Recounting the day his relatives approached the center, Wally said, "After noon, lumapit kami sa social health service... lumapit kami do'n, then alam kong first pa lang may Malasakit na dito, then lumapit kami do'n.

"Lumapit 'yung mga relatives ko hanggang sa ngayong umaga, ibinigay sa amin 'yung bill, ngayong tanghali pinrocess, ngayong hapon discharge na kami."

The indelible mark of gratitude is apparent in Wally's words, "Maraming, maraming salamat kay Senator Bong Go, sa staff na kanyang... nagpapasalamat ako sa tulong niya sa amin, sa mga guarantee letter, sa services niya for those people na... wala naman financially na pwedeng mahingan ng tulong."

"Maraming, maraming salamat kasi mayroong Senator Bong Go na tumutulong sa amin," he added.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go persistently encouraged the public to avail themselves of the medical and financial assistance offered by the Malasakit Centers.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, or Republic Act No. 11463, principally authored and sponsored by Go, has so far facilitated the establishment of 159 operational Malasakit Centers across the country.

Having already aided over seven million Filipinos according to DOH, Go said, "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito."

Go said that these centers serve as a testament to the government's commitment to healthcare accessibility. Each center is strategically located to provide medical assistance for the healthcare needs of the local population, particularly those who are less privileged.

"Hindi po ako titigil sa mga programang makakabuti po sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na yung mga kapos sa buhay. Sa totoo lang, pera naman ng taumbayan yan, ibinabalik lang sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo mula sa Malasakit Centers na handang tumulong sa kanilang pagpapagamot at magmalasakit sa kanilang pinagdadaanan," Go said.