CHNT Group Showed at The 24th Conference on The Electric Power Supply Industry



During the Conference, Nan Cunhui, Chairman of CHNT Group, gave a keynote speech, focusing on the transformation of low-carbon energy wisdom, and shared the vivid practice of CHNT Group's continuous innovation and development around the power new energy industry and joining hands with ecosystem partners. CHNT Group and China Electricity Council signed a strategic cooperation agreement, and the two sides will give full play to the advantages of China Electricity Council's industry platform and CHNT Group's research and development and comprehensive application technology capabilities in the field of energy and electricity, establish a comprehensive strategic cooperation relationship, and further promote the high-quality development of the new energy industry. AESIEAP specially set up a theme exhibition session, and CHNT Group concentrated on displaying the green and low-carbon end-to-end solutions of the whole value chain of enterprises, empowering partners with "low carbon" and "intelligence" to continue to deepen the new energy field and help global customers realize green and intelligent upgrading in the traditional power field.



Xiamen, China--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- On October 20th, the 24th Conference on The Electric Power Supply Industry kicked off in Xiamen, attended by more than 2,500 representatives from AESIEAP (Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and Western Pacific) member countries and regional member units, as well as related service organizations such as energy and power enterprises, industry organizations, technical equipment manufacturers, and scientific research and consultation. As a world-renowned provider of smart energy solutions, CHNT Group made its debut with the theme of "low-carbon energy, moving forward with intelligence" to discuss with industry customers the green, low-carbon and sustainable future of energy and electricity.