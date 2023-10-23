Successful Entrepreneur Writes a "Different" Type of Startup Book to be More Actionable

Now available at Amazon Randal Wimmer, Author

Steering clear of motivational platitudes and business cliches, Randal Wimmer uses a startup case study to provide entrepreneurs with real-world insights.

While launching my first company, I was frustrated by most of the business books that I read because they didn't provide me with actionable startup steps. That's the book I tried to write.” — Randal Wimmer

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randal Wimmer, a successful serial entrepreneur, offers a refreshing take on entrepreneurship. With his first book, "GOOD ENOUGH! To Launch Your Company," Wimmer avoids various business cliches and motivational platitudes that are frequently found in other business books. Instead, his book provides the reader with actionable startup insights and tangible process steps. "While launching my first company, I was frustrated by most of the business books that I read because they didn't provide me with actionable startup steps. That's the book I tried to write," Wimmer states.

To do this, Wimmer uses two novel approaches in his book. First, he uses an immersive case study in a real-world industry to surface frequently overlooked startup details in this genre. Second, the book relies upon an iterative business framework to help the reader better understand the underpinnings of a successful business launch. Wimmer states, "If you're ready to launch your company, then this book is your roadmap to success!" The book (print, e-book, and audiobook) is available for purchase through Amazon.

Launching his first company in 2003 and enjoying two decades of entrepreneurship, Wimmer jokes that he stepped on nearly every landmine in the startup minefield at least once. During this period, his hard-learned lessons helped him refine a repeatable business framework that he used to successfully launch and grow multiple businesses in different industries. This business framework is the cornerstone of his book. Wimmer foregoes the classic "business plan" for this dynamic, iterative business framework. Wimmer states, "There is no single path to startup success. You must create your own path, and the best way to do that is through an iterative process." Wimmer continues, "Creating a hundred-page business plan is more likely to collect dust on your bookshelf than create a profitable business."

In another deviation from traditional startup books, Wimmer immerses the reader in a Federal Government contracting startup case study. Although the specific industry is largely irrelevant to the utility of the book, the contracting industry is an ideal choice. First, government contracting is very familiar ground for the author, having led multiple successful contracting companies to acquisition. As such, he is able to provide detailed context and analyses to his 100% authentic examples and unvarnished mistakes. The book's case study also highlights what Wimmer calls the best kept secret in the startup world, the trillion-dollar Federal Government contracting industry. With billions of dollars in small business earmarks facilitated through the government's Small Business Set Aside Program, the case study walks the reader through a strategy to leverage this lucrative program for market penetration and financial success.

"GOOD ENOUGH! To Launch Your Company" is a valuable resource for anyone interested in starting, or growing, a small company. It provides a step-by-step guide to launching a business, complete with real-world examples, actionable insights, and tips on how to avoid various startup landmines. Readers are really in luck if they're open to considering the world's largest customer with billions of dollars in small business set asides as a potential market.

Although a "GovCon industry insider," Randal Wimmer has enjoyed entrepreneurial success in various industries. His companies have been awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts, landing on the Inc 500 Fastest Growing Companies List and the Washington Technology Fast 50 List on multiple occasions. His family-owned and -operated nonprofit organization is a recipient of the President George H. W. Bush Points of Light Award, our Nation’s most prestigious honor for volunteerism. Presently, Wimmer serves as the Founding Provost of the Government Contracting Academy, the leading training provider for small businesses in the Federal Government contracting industry. Wimmer’s hardest entrepreneurial obstacle to overcome was believing that he was good enough.

For more information, please visit: www.RandalWimmer.com