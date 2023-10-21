Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs meet on sidelines of ASEAN-GCC Summit

VIETNAM, October 21 - RIYADH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet have agreed to foster cooperation and connect the two economies, helping each other to develop an independent and self-resilient economy in association with deep international integration.

At their meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 20, the two leaders informed each other about development steps in the bilateral ties, with political trust enhanced through meetings between senior leaders of the two countries.

The two PMs agreed to effectively carry out the signed agreements, create more favourable conditions for investment and business activities of enterprises from the two nations, especially those in the fields of border trade and economic development in border areas.

Besides, they concurred to join hands to concretise the “One Journey, Three Destinations” tourism cooperation initiative among Cambodia, Laos, and Việt Nam; create conditions for Vietnamese people in Cambodia to stably live and do business in the host nation, and promote people-to-people exchanges, especially among the youth, so as to nurture the affection and trust between the Vietnamese and Cambodian people.

At the meeting, Chính congratulated Hun Manet on his achievements in maintaining stability, boosting socio-economic development and improving living conditions of the Cambodian people.

He also conveyed the regards from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, President of the Cambodian People’s Party, and incumbent and former leaders of Cambodia. — VNS