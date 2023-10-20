Commissioning of the water pumping station in Tosqala village of Vose district

TAJIKISTAN, October 20 - In the afternoon of October 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put into operation the water pumping station located in the village of Tosqala of the rural community named after Mirali Mahmadaliev, during his working trip to Vose district.

This facility was built as part of the event plan dedicated to the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan on the initiative of the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, with financing from the World Bank, with high quality and conformity with modern standards.

At the commissioning ceremony of the facility, the Head of State was informed about the quality of the completed works and the capacity of the pumping station and water reservoirs based on the projects and the display of video boards on the monitor.

It should be noted that in order to provide drinking water to the inhabitants of the villages of lower and upper Tosqala, Guldara, Aral, Zarkamar, Zardolubogh, Hulbek and the village named after Elmurod Khojayev, 5 pumping stations were built with drinking water devices equipped with modern technology.

President Emomali Rahmon praised the quality of the work done.

The customer of the construction of this facility is the Administration Center of "Local Infrastructure Development Project" in the Republic of Tajikistan. The construction works of the underground reservoirs and water supply regulation ponds of the "Tosqala" pumping station were carried out by the contractor "Prioritet" LLC with high quality.

This measure was implemented within the framework of International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" and is considered an important achievement for the local residents, because many-year problems of the residents have been solved by putting this facility into use.